MSNBC’s a Joke! Candy Somebody Says Trump Will Start a War

MSNBC puts out fake news, no one pushes back, as we learned from the latest nonsense from Lawrence O’Donnell, and it’s always melodramatic with no basis in fact. This is NBC Universal for you!

The latest comes via Candy somebody. I don’t know her name and don’t care to ever know. She accused President Trump of wanting to get us into a war over trade. This is from a party member whose party got us into a totally unnecessary war in Libya.

What she was thinking with this nonsensical statement is hard to imagine.

“I am more concerned because this is not a man who retreats easily,” she whined. “What he has done is pursued a policy of protectionism. And one of the things we know is if we look at the World War II example is that protectionism and isolationism in the U.S. context does not work. And one of the ways we got ourselves out of the slump of protectionism in the 1940s was we entered World War II.”

“So, the other thing we should begin to watch is the continued military posturing toward all of these countries because one of the old school American rescue missions is get us into a war because that is often seen as another driver of the economy,” she continued. “And Trump wants one big key thing under his belt, either he wants his wall or to ride out on the glory of the economy. If he can’t have that, I believe he’s willing to start a physical war in order to do it.”

There was no pushback. Al Sharpton, a guest, and all-around troublemaker, suggested if he did, Trump would be a terrible commander-in-chief. The host, moderator, whatever he is supposed to be just rolled along with them.

The President wants to avoid war by dealing with China now on trade.

Here’s another know-nothing spewing nonsense talking about the crazy bus. The crazy bus is cable TV’s MSNBC and CNN.