MSNBC’s Frequent Guest Yousef Munayyer Funds Terrorists

Yousef Munayyer has appeared many times on MSNBC and the outlet either doesn’t bother to vet guests or they don’t care that he leads an organization funding a Palestinian coalition which includes several U.S.-designated terrorist groups.

It’s not only MSNBC bringing this guy on air, it’s also CBS.

When Muanyyer appears on TV, he trashes Israel.

Munayyer serves as executive director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, one of the most prominent anti-Israel organizations in the U.S. and a leader of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) against the Jewish state.

The BDS movement is one of the most vicious anti-Israel movements in the world. It is meant to destroy Israel.

Why this organization is allowed to exist in the U.S. is a mystery and it exists as a tax-exempt organization. It steers donations to a West Bank coalition of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and other terrorist organzations “through a secret fiscal sponsorship arrangement with the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), Tablet reported Friday.

Read the rest of the story at Free Beacon.

The fact is Munayyer is a propagandist for terrorists. He pretends the Iranian Hamas are innocent Palestinians. This guy called the recent riots an ethnic cleansing. It’s absurd.

He called the situation for Palestinians a “perverse reality”. In fact, most people killed were Hamas terrorists.

The embassy was already in Jerusalem. All the U.S. did was admit it the day Hamas went wild at the border. The riots were organized by Hamas. Some Palestinians were forced to go to the border by their own admissions.

This guy even claimed Israel’s refusing peace. Back when Bill Clinton was negotiating with Yasar Arafat, Clinton gave him everything he asked for. Arafat turned it down.