MT Gov running for President can’t tell you what he’s achieved

Montana Governor Steve Bullock is the latest 2020 candidate for President as a Progressive. He was asked by a constituent to name his proudest achievement as governor. He struggled to think of a single thing. In fact, he says we might not know for years. This was his campaign launch!

After painfully long seconds, the lethargic candidate gave his answer in slow motion as he stalled to come up with something, anything. The Governor concluded his most important job is being a dad.

“Ummm…I am…I am happy that…,” Bullock said, before taking a break. “Hopefully, my kids still know my most important job is being their dad.”

Uh, sure, but what have you done as GOVERNOR that makes you a good candidate for PRESIDENT?

“I think the things where, you know as governor, not like attorney general when you know you won or lost a case, sometimes you won’t have impacts for years,” he said.

“But I do know that 100,000 people have health care because the work we have done. I know that we’ve done… to try, to keep the outside influence of dollars out of our elections so that their voice matters as long as you vote, right Jean? As long as you vote, umm……….then, some big corporate treasury or company…I’m pleased with the way we’ve invested in…education. I think that’s one of the great equalizers that we have. I think another great equalizer is public lands. We protected those so we’ll hand off that to you as well.”

“So I guess those are some of the things I’ve been pleased with,” he concluded.

It was soooo hard for him to come up with that. See for yourself, watch the video clip.

So basically, he did something with healthcare, put tax dollars in education and did something with public lands. The government owns 28 percent of Montana lands and that number is growing.

Okay, he’s done, next.

He could put you to sleep: