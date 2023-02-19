Opinion

MTG May be Right, DEFUND the FBI!

By Mark Schwendau

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last summer tweeted, “Defund the FBI!” She did this after the illegal and unconstitutional search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for documents taken from the White House by the former president, as was his right since he can classify and declassify anything as the Commander-in-Chief. A partisan hack Florida judge issued a court-authorized search warrant to the FBI, and the FBI showed up with 20 some heavily armed agents shortly thereafter.

Greene made her tweet on August 8, shortly after the obvious partisan charade at Mar-a-Lago. She went on to demand the Justice Department be dismantled and Merrick Garland be removed as attorney general since both the FBI and DOJ have been weaponized (compromised) by the undue influence of the Democratic Party. Greene filed impeachment articles shortly thereafter. “Joe Biden has weaponized the FBI and DOJ against President Trump and his supporters,” Greene said.

While Greene may have been the first and loudest voice to advocate for a complete gutting of the two departments, starting at the top, other conservative politicians and commentators followed her lead. Some of those included Representatives Paul Gosar and Jeff Duncan, as well as MAGA Republicans from Candace Owens to Liz Booth.

Trump-pardoned political commentator and truth-teller Dinesh D’Souza called the FBI a “gang of dangerous criminals” that should be “shut down.” Colorado’s House Representative freshman Lauren Boebert also demanded that FBI funds be disrupted.

Rep. Greene made the analogy and tweeted that “the FBI’s political targeting of President Trump is the same type of thing they did to MLK (Martin Luther King, Jr.). They always abuse their power to take down their political enemies.” In showing that conservative Christians may now be a minority in America now, she makes a valid point. It is a fact that worship attendance is down all over America among all Christian faiths.

And even if you are not a conservative Republican voter, the fact that former President Trump had his personal residence raided after being fully cooperative with both the FBI and Archives offices just months prior has even some of the most naïve Americans now waking up. President Trump is now the first former president to be barred from intelligence briefings because of the unique threats he poses to the Deep State globalists and the Democrat Party. Of course, they term their ruse “a threat to national security.”

All the proof you need that President Trump has the popularity of the majority of the country is what happens when Joe and Jill Biden show up at a public gathering and are publically booed. Heck, they don’t even have to be present for a large crowd at a sporting event or college event for the chant, “Let’s Go, Brandon!”

It is time for Christopher Wray to step down from the FBI. It is time for the FBI to do its damned job; we the people, are paying them to do, protect America and Americans! And, in the event they have forgotten how to do their job, here are some starting points:

The FBI has had in its possession the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell” since 2019, which shows clear evidence Biden family members were peddling influence of Joe Biden’s position as Vice President of the United States for personal profit to foreign entities abroad. It also shows Hunter’s less serious personal crimes of criminal drug possession, gun possession, and possible sex trafficking of underage girls.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the related response of Dr. Tony Fauci in both his narrative and hospital protocol have now been blown apart. The German drug company Pfizer was heavily involved in this, and all involved should be investigated criminally. They deceived not only President Trump but everybody else as well.

The questions about the general and midterm elections of November 4, 2020, should have been a call to action for any thinking FBI director. That was the real insurrection or coup!

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome or Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) is now becoming an increasing phenomenon of health concern both in America and abroad. Fauci and Big Pharma blame it on the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, but many vaccine injured, doctors, scientists, and morticians researching lives post-vaccination are increasingly calling out the vaccines as neither safe nor effective. If the CDC and FDA were still legit, why are they not requiring autopsies of all of these deaths as a matter of law? The FBI should be looking into this.

Several hidden videos produced by Project Veritas of employees of Pfizer now prove a criminal investigation is in order, which should relate to Pfizer spending massive amounts of money on the media to control the narrative across America and around the world.

ABC News’s Michael Strahan asked football player Damar Hamlin if he remembered the events of standing up and collapsing after tackling the opposing team’s receiver. “Um … that is something I don’t really want to get deep into the details of,” Hamlin responded. Really? Why? The FBI should be asking him. How much does Pfizer spend on NFL broadcast commercials?

How is it we now have Democrats aiding and abetting illegal aliens in the commission of a crime and going un-prosecuted? When Joe Biden opened our borders, that constituted the crime of treason. Are he and his fellow Democrats being investigated for this? How about all the Democrats who want to allow now illegal aliens to vote in our elections? Is that not voter fraud in its richest form?

CONCLUSION:

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene may be right; it just might be time to defund the FBI. If their inaction to suspicious activities and obvious crimes is how they roll now, why would we need them? Their dereliction of duty is a true national security threat, unlike former President Trump. I say this is not because of any anger or hatred for the FBI. It is because history shows us that when the perception is given to the public that the laws do not apply equally to everyone and lawlessness seemingly is the new normal, people begin to take the law into their own hands, and this can lead to chaos at the least and a civil war at the most.

There is comfort in numbers. I am glad to know I am not the only one pondering these points today, as is seen here:

