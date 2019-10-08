Mueller accused of lying under oath about actively pursuing FBI position

Multiple administration officials told Fox News that when Robert Mueller met with President Trump in May of 2017, Mueller was indeed pursuing the open post as the director of the FBI

The former Russia probe special counsel denied wanting the position under oath during congressional testimony this summer.

These officials said government documents showed Mueller was pursuing the job as a candidate.

Mueller at the time likely knew he might be appointed special counsel in the faux Russia-Trump probe.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained some emails during that critical time period and one indicated there were secret communications between Mueller and Rosenstein who appointed Mueller as special counsel days later.

“The boss and his staff do not know about our discussions,” then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in an email to Mueller on May 12, 2017. Rosenstein’s boss was then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia probe, meaning the president would not have known either.

A source close to Rosenstein confirmed to Fox News that he had confidential conversations with Mueller about serving as special counsel. These conversations began on May 12, 2017, prior to Mueller’s meeting with the president on May 16, 2017, the source acknowledged.

On May 16, 2017, James Comey, who had been fired as FBI director just days before, and, without the President’s knowledge, Mueller was named special counsel the very next day to oversee the Trump-Russia probe.

Mueller is not the distinguished lawyer, he’s a politician with a sordid history. His final report in the Russia-Trump probe suggested deceit in a number of cases and the ridiculous Russian troll story was the worst of the tales we were supposed to believe. A small number of ads on Facebook, poorly written, hardly constitute a massive intrusion in our election as Mueller insisted.

