Mueller deceptively edited Trump’s lawyer’s call to make them look worse

Mueller left key information out of his report. He deceptively edited a phone call made by Trump’s attorney to make Trump and his attorney look worse. What else did Mueller and his team lie about?

The actual transcript of a phone call between Trump’s attorney John Dowd and Michael Flynn’s was released Friday night by court order. It is not the same transcript in the Mueller report. It was selectively edited to make the Trump team look worse and potentially guilty of obstruction.

The leaked call was part of the Mueller investigation into obstruction.

The Mueller report left out the context and a qualifier, namely, Dowd wanted to know if he could give him a “heads up” if he knew of information that “implicates the President. What Mueller left out included this phrase: “without having to give up any…um confidential information. so, uhm, if it’s the former, then you know.”

Dowd said he wanted to know if there was a “national security issue, I don’t know, some issue, we got to…we got to deal with, not only for the President but for the country.” That was edited out too.

The Trump attorney, John Dowd, wasn’t looking for confidential information and he was seeking information for the entire country, not just the President’s legal team in the event there was a national security issue involved.

Dowd was none too happy about the deception in the Mueller report.

“This is clearly a baseless, political document designed to smear and damage the reputation of counsel and innocent people,” Dowd said in a statement Friday.

This was the actual transcript just released:

Dowd’s message was not unusual and he didn’t want any classifed information. CNN producer Marshall Cohen highlighted the sections that were left out of Mueller’s report.

Here’s the full transcript of the call between Trump lawyer John Dowd and Michael Flynn’s attorney, which was a possible attempt to obstruct justice. Highlighted parts are NEW and came out today in court filings. The bolded parts were in the Mueller report. (Vol. II, page 121) pic.twitter.com/Gea4mI1bzl — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 31, 2019

JUST FILED: Transcript of Nov. 22, 2017, voicemail from Trump lawyer John Dowd to Michael Flynn’s lawyer pic.twitter.com/GU4RjC1nxT — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) May 31, 2019

Rep. Devin Nunes called it “fraud.” He tweeted the side-by-side comparisons:

This is why we need all backup and source documentation for the #muellerdossier released publicly. It’s all a fraud… https://t.co/wMjRkHJ5j4 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) June 1, 2019