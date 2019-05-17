Mueller doesn’t seem to want to testify, will Dems imprison him?

Democrats in Congress who hope to find grounds for impeachment for their 20 investigations (witch trials) are continually disappointed. No one is testifying, including Don McGahn. It also appears Robert Mueller is not interested in testifying.

Mr. Mueller, who was invited to testify by the chairmen of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees a month ago, has not agreed to do so, the Times wrote.

No problem, they can have the sergeant-at-arms go to his house and drag him in or arrest him. [We’re joking]

The Times continued: His absence has left a disappointed House majority with little option but to stage political theatrics like Thursday’s 12-hour reading of the entire redacted Mueller report in a hideaway Capitol committee room before a few reporters, a guest appearance by the liberal activist actor John Cusack and the unblinking eye of a C-Span camera.

Dems might hold hearings with empty chairs.

Via The Times:

Over the past week, aides with the House Judiciary Committee have been negotiating with aides to Mr. Mueller to get the special counsel, who remains an employee of the Justice Department, to testify. Those talks grind on over the format and the length of his appearance, according to two people close to the deliberations.

It is not clear if he would appear alone or with key aides who helped draft the report, they said. Some committee Democrats have expressed the opinion that two top Mueller aides, Aaron M. Zebley and Andrew Weissmann, would feel less constrained about criticizing the president than Mr. Mueller.

Mr. Schiff’s staff has also been talking to Mr. Mueller’s office, and the congressman expressed optimism that a deal could be struck. “I think we’ll get there,” he said.

There appears to be a lot of reluctance there!

Pelosi threatened an impeachment inquiry — not impeachment — but an inquiry with no legislative purpose except to force the release of documents and testimony.

Witch hunt!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed them:

House leadership proves yet again they won’t govern. Today: – A public reading of a publicly available document, the Mueller report – Poison pill amendments added to an otherwise bipartisan bill that’d decrease drug prices Pure messaging instead of working towards solutions. https://t.co/0ocMALJ6Kd — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 16, 2019

The President is calling out the FBI spying as TREASON, but the House majority is remarkably uninterested in that possibility. What does that make them?

My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

If the investigation is treason as the President believes, then what is the continued witch hunt by the House majority?

A majority of Americans, 58%, now believe the FBI broke the law by investigating the President.