Mueller Hasn’t a Clue About What’s in His Report

Robert Mueller is clueless on what’s in his own report. He appears feeble and is being fed questions by Democrats.

There is something wrong with Mueller but all we need to know is he’s out of it.

Democrats are behaving as if Trump is guilty of crimes and the only reason Mueller didn’t charge him is because he is the President.

The truth keeps coming out that Trump did not commit crimes.

Mueller was clearly just a figurehead. The probe was run by his Trump haters.

The seemingly not-all-there Mueller chooses what questions he will answer.

Mueller keeps lying, trying to leave the impression that he would have charged Trump were it not for the OLG rules.

Mueller has repeatedly said the opposite. Mueller issued a joint statement on May 30th with Attorney General Bill Barr admitting he was not saying he would have charged Trump were not for the guidelines. The important line was,“he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice.”

Mueller couldn’t even answer questions on Russian meddling today.

The investigators completely ignored the Fusion GPS involvement in the fake dossier. Mueller knows nothing, except when it suits him.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo, a former prosecutor, questioned Mueller, focusing on the issue of obstruction of justice.

Speaking of fair treatment and citing Supreme Court Justice George Sutherland to say a prosecutor can strike hard blows, but is not at liberty to strike foul ones, Buck noted the ten points Mueller laid out in his report where Trump may have obstructed justice and said that by not reaching a conclusion on their merits, “You unfairly shifted the burden of proof to the president, forcing him to prove his innocence.”

“I’ve never heard of a prosecutor declining a case and then holding a press conference to talk about the defendant,” Buck then said, referencing the press conference Mueller held last month.The Republican lawmaker criticized Mueller for disregarding his legal duty to either prosecute or decline charges.

He questioned the statutes the special counsel used to support the ten instances.

“The ethical rules require that a prosecutor have a reasonable probability of conviction to bring a charge, is that correct?” Buck asked.

Mueller replied that this was generally accurate.

Rep. Gaetz pointed to an important fact, Mueller’s team pledged to get him.

"Here’s what I’m noting Director Mueller…maybe the reason why there are these discrepancies in what you focused on is that the team is so biased, they pledged to resistance, they pledged to stop Trump." @BreitbartNews https://t.co/ItQjb4ippH — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 24, 2019