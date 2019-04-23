Mueller hid Clinton phone sex, published fake Golden Showers news

The Russians recorded then-President Bill Clinton having phone sex with Monica Lewinsky, but it was redacted in the Mueller report. Yet the fraudulent Golden Showers story about the President made it into the Mueller report.

The Clinton-Lewinsky sex story left Clinton open to blackmail at the time. The RUSSIANS had it on tape. It was redacted from the Mueller report to protect Clinton’s privacy. Meanwhile, the Golden Showers story was fake and we all know it. That is the story where Trump allegedly paid prostitutes to pee on a bed Barack Obama had slept on. It’s been debunked, even by the Russians.

The American public knew about this Clinton-Lewinsky affair since at least 2001 and there was no need to redact it.

Russia knew about the Clinton-Lewinsky affair before Americans knew. That was a perfect blackmail situation.

The Mueller report stated that the Center for the National Interest President Dimitri Simes sent Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner a 2016 email with recommended talking points to counter Hillary Clinton’s Russia attacks. The email referenced “a well-documented story of highly questionable connections” between Bill Clinton and Russia.

One of the points included this hacked Clinton phone call.

Russian businessman Giorgi Rtskhiladze told Mueller’s team that “he was told the tapes were fake, but he did not communicate that to [Michael] Cohen.”

The Mueller report is a disgrace. It should have been 4 pages long, not 448 pages. That’s normally what they are. Mueller wrote a novel instead to try and help Democrats impeach the President or at least damage him.