Mueller Is Using Police State Tactics on Paul Manafort

Alan Dershowitz reacted to the news that Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort was imprisoned before trial. The former Harvard law professor called the judge’s action “obnoxious to our Constitution”.

“He has never been convicted of anything. He is as innocent as you and I,” the Harvard Law School professor said in an interview on MSNBC on Friday.

“He has never been convicted of anything. He is as innocent as you and I,” Dershowitz said in an interview on MSNBC on Friday.

“And the idea of locking somebody up before a trial is so obnoxious to our Constitution that every civil libertarian should be up in arms. What they can do if they think that he’s tampering with witnesses is: They can subject him to home arrest, take away his computer … they can have all kinds of restrictions, but the idea of putting somebody in jail before they’ve been convicted is an enactment of civil liberties.”

POLICE STATE TACTICS

It doesn’t matter if Paul Manafort is found guilty. It matters that we have a Constitution and we are not a police state. We might be on the way to becoming a police state if we allow the egregious actions by this Special Counsel to continue. Perhaps you disagree, let us know.

Putting a non-violent, white collar criminal in jail based on accusations seems very wrong. Manafort has been convicted of nothing. He allegedly contacted a witness but the prosecution will not tell Manafort who the witnesses or victims are. His defense says it is impossible to not contact witnesses when he doesn’t know who the witnesses are.

Knowing that the Obama-appointed leftist judge threw him in jail until trial. She has a history of leftist rulings.

Manafort is accused of crimes he allegedly committed in 2006 and 2009. One of the “crimes”, the FARA violation is something half of D.C. lobbyists have done.

It seems to me that Robert Mueller is trying to squeeze him to turn on President Trump, even if the information is invented. It’s a police state tactic.

It wasn’t just Manafort who was subjected to these tactics. The Feds unnecessarily raided his home in the wee hours of the morning and frisked his wife in her nightgown. They did the same thing to Michael Cohen. It’s meant to terrorize.

This is a prosecutor who put innocent people in prison, in isolation, and when he found out they were innocent, he opposed their release. One innocent man died in prison.

Shame on Democrats for not standing up against this serious violation of a man’s rights.