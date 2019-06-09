Mueller Put Innocents Through Hell, Triggering Breakdowns, Strokes

Paul Sperry writes at real clear investigations that Mueller sent teams of FBI agents to interrogate conservative journalists, conservative authors and conservative think tanks, and even spied on Republican congressional staffers in his sprawling,”scorched-earth” Russia “collusion” investigation.

Special Counsel Mueller put innocent people through Hell, wiping out retirements and triggering nervous breakdowns, even strokes.

Mueller spent months investigating a conservative D.C. think tank because it advocates an America First foreign policy and hosted a Trump speech in 2016.

Sperry writes:

Their firsthand accounts pull back the curtain on the secret inner workings of the Mueller probe, revealing how the special counsel’s nearly two dozen prosecutors and 40 FBI agents used harshly aggressive tactics to pressure individuals to either cop to crimes or implicate others in felonies involving collusion.

Although they interacted with Mueller’s team at different times and in different places, the witnesses and targets often echoed each other. Almost all decried what they called Mueller’s “scorched earth” methods that affected their physical, mental and financial health. Most said they were forced to retain high-priced Washington lawyers to protect them from falling into “perjury traps” for alleged lying, which became the special counsel’s charge of last resort. In the end, Mueller convicted four Trump associates for this so-called process crime, and investigated an additional five individuals for allegedly making false statements – including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Some subjects of investigation said Mueller’s agents and prosecutors tried to pressure them into admitting things to give the appearance of collusion. They demanded to know if they had spoken to anyone with a “Russian accent.” They threatened to jail them “for life” and to drag their wives or girlfriends into the investigation.

That sounds like Mueller. He’s ruthless.

BRENNAN’S IN TROUBLE

Before the Trump investigation started, John Brennan put together a fusion group and Durham has the transcripts. Unlike Mueller, Durham will be the prosecutor in all the cases where he indicts someone.

Brennan is the person who insisted the Hillary dossier must be inserted in a major intelligence report, even though it was and still is completely unverified.

According to DOJ sources, US Attorney John Durham is examining documents generated by an inter-agency “fusion cell” that former CIA Chief John Brennan set up in mid 2016, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

Attorney General Barr appointed special prosecutor John Durham to investigate the origins of Spygate, and Durham has been at work for months.

Jeff Sessions appointee, John Huber of Utah, did almost nothing and was really for appearances.

Barr and Durham are working closely with CIA Director Gina Haspel, Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats and FBI Director Christopher Wray on surveillance issues related to Trump’s 2016 campaign. That suggests a very broad scope.

Brennan appears to be very vulnerable here.

Investigative journalist Paul Sperry reported in May: According to Main DOJ sources, Durham’s portfolio includes examining docs generated by an interagency “fusion cell” Brennan set up in mid-2016 on Russian election interference and pre-election briefings Steele gave to UK intelligence.

