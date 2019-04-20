Mueller Report Left Out Critical Information in Order to Deceive

The Mueller report is written as a defense of the FBI and DOJ. It contains obvious bias against Donald Trump and his campaign. Examples of prejudice in the report run throughout and two examples were discussed last night on Fox News.

In one section, the report includes minute details about the Trump Tower meeting. While it details information about Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, it makes no mention whatsoever of her arrangement with Fusion GPS. In another example in the report, former Trump aide Michael Caputo’s communications with a Russian man offering dirt on Hillary were described. But nowhere in the report does Mueller explain the Russian was a 17-year FBI informant.

Wall Street Journal editor Kimberly Strassel reports that “by the fall of 2017, it was clear that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was too conflicted to take a detached look at a Russia-collusion story that had become more about FBI malfeasance than about Donald Trump.”

The report reflects the bias of Robert Mueller and his 19 Democrat investigators, 13 of whom were strong Hillary Clinton supporters.

What is also evident to those who read the report is that the 448-page report is a biased defense of the DOJ and FBI that relentlessly attempts to take Donald Trump out.

Volume I of the Mueller report, which deals with collusion, spends tens of thousands of words describing trivial interactions between Trump officials and various Russians. While it doubtless wasn’t Mueller’s intention, the sheer quantity and banality of details highlight the degree to which these contacts were random, haphazard and peripheral. By the end of Volume I, the notion that the Trump campaign engaged in some grand plot with Russia is a joke.

Yet jump to the section where the Mueller team lists its “prosecution and declination” decisions with regards the Russia question. And try not to picture Mueller “pit bull” prosecutor Andrew Weissmann collapsed under mountains of federal statutes after his two-year hunt to find one that applied.

In Volume II, Mueller, using his extraordinary powers, puts everything out, innuendo, everything, for public consumption, and doesn’t recommend charges himself. He did what Jim Comey got fired for doing.

Where’s the Dossier And Fusion GPS?

Tens of thousands of words were allocated to the Trump Tower meeting and everything was documented except for some extremely pertinent details. The report says nothing about Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya’s ties to Fusion GPS.

Veselnitskaya worked alongside Fusion GPS of dossier fame and met with them the day before and the day after the Trump Tower meeting.

Ms. Strassel explained on ‘Ingraham’ last night.

Where’s the FBI Informant Information?

Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo described the section about him in the “mischievous” Mueller report on Tucker last night.

Russian Henry Greenberg offered Caputo dirt on Hillary Clinton, and that was mentioned in the report, but they left out the fact that he was a 17-year FBI informant.

He was another plant, a spy, in other words.

The President Never Told Corey Lewandowski to Fire Mueller

The Mueller report claims the President asked Corey Lewandowski to help him fire Robert Mueller. Lewandowski denies it and says the President never asked him to fire him nor did he have the authority to fire him.