Mueller Report’s Coming! Chris Cuomo Is Worried, Battles with Kellyanne

Attorney General William Barr is preparing to announce as early as next week the completion of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, with plans for Barr to submit to Congress soon after a summary of Mueller’s confidential report.

This comes a week after Bill Barr was appointed. A while back, the Attorney General wrote a memo about the absurdity of trying to come up with an obstruction of justice charge based on firing Comey.

Also after Barr was appointed, Rod Rosenstein finalized his departure date.

Are these events connected?

The knives are out in case the report turns out to be a dud from the left’s perspective.

Adam Schiff refuses to say if his committee will accept the Mueller report if the report finds no collusion. He has already suggested he needs to go further than Mueller and look at the President’s finances.

The anti-Trumper James Clapper says it will be “anti-climactic”.

CHRIS CUOMO IS TRYING TO CONVICT THE PRESIDENT REGARDLESS

Chris Cuomo is on a rant trying to convict the President before we know what’s in the Mueller report. He explained to Don Lemon that the Mueller probe is a lasagna, whatever that means.

White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway doesn’t even know if there will even be a published report, but that will not go over well if true.

“Let’s see if there’s a report to even discuss, and let’s see when these endless investigations actually end,” Conway said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

She also said that “people at the highest levels of the FBI” tried to “put their thumb on the scale” to prevent President Trump from becoming President.

Watching Chris Cuomo try to refute the not-yet-released report with Kellyanne Conway using lying McCabe blather is funny. Cuomo sticks up for McCabe in the clip and buys his line of lies.

Additionally, Kellyanne debunks the NY Times story this week alleging that the President wanted his friend Prosecutor Geoffrey Berman in charge of the Michael Cohen case. Berman had already recused himself. Cuomo says maybe the President didn’t know. In any case, that story is old news rehashed.

Also, Cuomo doesn’t know if lack of credibility makes a great case for not believing McCabe. Huh?

Watch:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reiterates the White House’s claim that “people at the highest levels of the FBI” tried to “put their thumb on the scale” to prevent President Trump from becoming President. https://t.co/2FiPG81eYE pic.twitter.com/LtAgDRJu27 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 20, 2019

BIASED NY TIMES CHIEF IS ANGRY

As for the NY Times, the President called them the “enemy of the people” Wednesday and many would agree with that, not because he said it, but because of their biased reporting. Every day, there is another baised article attacking the President.

The Times is accusing him of obstructing justice today. They used the usual anonymous sources, but there were dozens of them, we are to believe. All of them had knowledge of private Oval Office conversations between the President and the Acting Attorney General. That’s quite a lot of people, but only the Times got the scoop.

There are probably two sources for this article: lying Michael Cohen and his lying attorney Lanny Davis. That’s our speculation based on prior history.

The article today claims all these phantom sources allege the President was looking for a way to counter unproven charges against him but took no action. That’s it. It can’t be proven either way and nothing happened.

They’re selling snow in winter.

Predictably, the lying NY Times wants people to believe it’s dangerous to question their anonymously-sourced articles and tweeted the President back angrily.

The never Trump publisher A.G. Sulzberger released a tweeted statement: “The phrase ‘enemy of the people’ is not just false, it’s dangerous. It has an ugly history of being wielded by dictators and tyrants who sought to control public information,” Sulzberger said in the statement. “And it is particularly reckless coming from someone whose office gives him broad powers to fight or imprison the nation’s enemies.”

There is more hyperbole which you can read here.

ONLY A SUMMARY?

CNN is also reporting that Barr will submit a report to Congress soon after receiving a summary of Mueller’s confidential report, perhaps next week. That’s within rules, but a summary is not going to fly. Americans want to see what their $30 million bought. It will all come out eventually.

Is Mueller legit and will the media report honestly? Will Mueller say something different from McCabe who thinks the President is potentially a Russian agent. McCabe also believes he rightfully called for a probe without evidence. If Mueller doesn’t parrot that, how does he explain the wasted two years and the $30 million dollars? What do you think?

Watch:

BREAKING: The Justice Department is preparing to announce as early as next week that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report is complete, according to people familiar with the plans https://t.co/oEHMuRGWN7 pic.twitter.com/N77wig9SBd — CNN (@CNN) February 20, 2019