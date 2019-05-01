MSM and cable news are enthusiastically reporting that Robert Mueller, the establishment fixer, believed William Barr did not accurately reflect the investigation in his initial 4-page review of the top conclusions. As a result, he felt it caused confusion in the media.

This information was revealed in a letter that Mueller wrote to Barr at the end of March.

But the report about the letter includes information from a subsequent phone call during which Mueller said he DID NOT THINK BARR’S REVIEW WAS INACCURATE!

He was concerned about the way the media interpreted it.

Mueller should never have written a 448-page report. It’s apparently never done.

THE LETTER

Wapo reported that Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote a letter in late March complaining to Attorney General William P. Barr that a four-page memo to Congress describing the principal conclusions of the investigation into President Trump “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of Mueller’s work.

WaPo has a copy of the letter.

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

In the letter, Mueller requested Barr release the 448-page report’s introductions and executive summaries.

After the letter was sent, Mueller called Barr and they spoke for about 15 minutes.

During the call, Mueller said he was concerned the news coverage of the obstruction investigation was creating public misunderstandings of the office’s work.

The report says further:

When Barr pressed him whether he thought Barr’s letter was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not, but felt that the media coverage of the letter was misinterpreting the investigation, officials said.

In their call, Barr also took issue with Mueller calling his letter a “summary,” saying he had never meant his letter to summarize the voluminous report, but instead provide an account of the top conclusions, officials said.

Justice Department officials said in some ways, the phone conversation was more cordial than the letter that preceded it, but they did express some differences of opinion about how to proceed.

Barr said he did not want to put out pieces of the report, but rather issue it all at once with redactions, and didn’t want to change course now, according to officials.

MUELLER SAID HE DID NOT THINK IT WAS INACCURATE!

It seems Mueller was upset with the media coverage. Barr explained to Mueller the letter is not a “summary,” but an “account of the top conclusions.”

Barr did nothing wrong. He decided to issue the report all at once and that’s his right. A summary of the top conclusions is perfectly legitimate, and he never said he wouldn’t give out the entire report.

Creepy Nadler is out spreading disinformation:

I note with interest AG Barr’s 4/10 Senate testimony. “Q: Did Bob Mueller support your conclusion? A: I don’t know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion.” Now it appears that Mueller objected in this 3/27 letter. https://t.co/IiK5zJYtAS — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 1, 2019

The far-left talking heads, Jeffrey Toobin, Laurence Tribe, and others are accusing Bill Barr of lying. But, in fact, they are lying.

The left is afraid of Bill Barr and they will do their best to take him down. Mueller is a disgrace and so is his report. He hired compromised lawyers and he was compromised.

#VindicationCelebration– diGenova: AG Barr released the entire Russia report, except the portions that the law prohibits. What does Mueller want him to do? Barr published Mueller’s outrageously, poorly-written handy work. So I’m not sure what Mueller’s problem is. #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/0sllHSjl5A — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 1, 2019

“Mueller said [@realDonaldTrump didn’t collude.] This is over. This is political revenge. The House is on a witch hunt, truly a witch hunt, to make something out of nothing.” – @LindseyGrahamSC Graham denounces the extremes House Dems are trying to go in AG Barr’s interview. pic.twitter.com/UU8Gw355Gu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 30, 2019