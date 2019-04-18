Mueller said Congress could impeach Trump for his thought crimes

The released and redacted Mueller report left an opening for House Democrats to impeach the President based on the President verbalizing some actions that would obstruct justice if his staff had followed that direction. He said the President didn’t obstruct because no one would do it. That’s his opinion.

The report is divided into two volumes: 207 pages on collusion, and 241 on obstruction.

The 448-page document was littered with redactions but notably says that the special counsel did not clear Trump, saying: “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would state so.”

“Based on the facts and applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mueller says: “The conclusion that Congress may apply the obstruction laws to the President’s corrupt exercise of the powers of office accords with our constitutional system of checks and balances and the principle that no person is above the law.”

Mueller used a very broad interpretation of obstruction, which Barr did not.

TRUMP THOUGHT HE WAS “F*ED”

The report paints a picture of an angry Trump who went outside official channels, voicing rage at the Russia investigation from the beginning of his presidency. This is what Democrats think is a reason to impeach the President.

When Mueller was appointed, Trump ranted: “I’m f***ed. This is the end of my presidency.”

However, the President repeatedly referred to his own innocence and had no motive to obstruct.

Trump’s anger and frustration were what Barr considered when it came to an obstruction charge and intent.

The bottom line is the special counsel was never impeded.

The President tweeted this:

