Mueller’s Grand Jury in Russia Probe Looks Like Central Casting for BLM in Berkeley

According to a witness, Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia probe, has stacked his grand jury with what the source describes as those attending a “Bernie Sanders rally,” Page Six reported.

The witness said the grand jury in the Russia-Trump probe was stacked with Bernie-types with two wearing “peace t-shirts”.

“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” the witness said. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley,” said the witness.

“There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor,” said the source.

The person said of 20 jurors, 11 are African-American.

That’s D.C.! And that’s why Mueller filed in D.C.!

“That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake,” said the source.

President Donald Trump told the New York Times on Thursday during an interview that he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is “going to be fair” in his investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s team and Russian officials.

We think not!