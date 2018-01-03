Mueller’s Grand Jury in Russia Probe Looks Like Central Casting for BLM in Berkeley

According to a witness, Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia probe, has stacked his grand jury with what the source describes as those attending a “Bernie Sanders rally,” Page Six reported.
The witness said the grand jury in the Russia-Trump probe was stacked with Bernie-types with two wearing “peace t-shirts”.
“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” the witness said. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley,” said the witness.
“There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor,” said the source.
The person said of 20 jurors, 11 are African-American.
That’s D.C.! And that’s why Mueller filed in D.C.!
“That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake,” said the source.
President Donald Trump told the New York Times on Thursday during an interview that he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is “going to be fair” in his investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s team and Russian officials.
We think not!
While it is true that you can indict a ham sandwich by Grand jury, this is an indictment by a grand jury that is the most laughable and political stunt I have ever seen. Mueller can only forstall his demise for a time. There will be a time when he will answer for his political corruption, when he will be politically “fragged” by the
honest people in the FBI . Please tell me who Rod Rosenstein and Christopher Wray think they are? They have the same emperor hallucination that Lynch & Obama had.
When will people wake up and realize that Obama & Soros share the same objective, the destruction of the United States??
A good explanation for their outrageous & unethical behavior is that they are criminally culpable. Hopefully their boldness will not include action such as indictment or worse against Trump. Trump could be in danger.
There are lots of big lies in this whole mess. One of them is that Mueller is secretly working behind the scenes with Trump. Another is that Sessions is about to unleash major indictments on the deep state. Both of these lies are stall tactics to trick the more gullible republicans.
