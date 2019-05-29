Mueller’s Remarks Remind Rudy Giuliani of the Soviet Union [Video]

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Guiliani responded to Mueller’s remarkable statement today basically accusing the President of crimes he couldn’t prove. At the same time, Mueller pretended he wanted to be fair and not accuse him. Muller strongly suggested it’s up to Congress to punish the President and said he couldn’t exonerate him. That notion, Guiliani said, is “completely foreign to American law.”

Rudy was astounded by Mueller saying he couldn’t exonerate the President since the idea of a prosecutor exonerating anyone is foreign to American law. You see that kind of thing in “the Soviet Union,” he said. It’s not in conformity with “American standards.” The reality is he “doesn’t have a case.”

Rudy thinks Mueller knew he didn’t have collusion evidence a year before he produced the report and that could be one reason why he didn’t want to answer questions today after his reading his statement.

DEMOCRATS DEMAND IMPEACHMENT

Jerrold Nadler who runs the House Judiciary Committee responded in a statement. In the statement, he said, the President is “lying about the Special Counsel’s findings, lying about the testimony of key witnesses in the Special Counsel’s report, and is lying in saying that the Special Counsel found no obstruction and no collusion. Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies, and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law.”

Despite Mueller stating that he ha insufficient evidence of a crime, Nadler is convicting the President without evidence by saying, “…it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes…”

NADLER DID CONVICT THE PRESIDENT WITHOUT A TRIAL

Read his full statement.

Read my statement following Special Counsel Robert Muller’s press conference this morning on the conclusion of the investigation into President Trump and his associates: pic.twitter.com/1FDMotIgiY — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019