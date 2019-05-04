Mueller’s ‘Russian’ Spy Dined with Hillary? Had Ties to Italian Secret Service!

The central player in Russiagate is Joseph Mifsud, who is or was a lecturer at Link Campus in Italy. Link University and the Italian secret service hid Mifsud for months, Il Foglia reported. He is missing at this time.

Link Campus is the ‘university’ founded by former Italian Minister of Home Affairs Vincenzo Scotti.

Mifsud introduced Papadopoulos to figures close to Vladimir Putin, such as Ivan Timofeev, a member of the Russian International Affairs Council (a think tank founded by the Kremlin).

On 31 October 2017, when the documents in the investigation file were made public, Mifsud was at Link Campus coordinating joint projects between the Italian university and the Lomonosov University in Moscow. Mifsud disappeared the day after and has not answered emails or phone calls since. His name has also disappeared from the website of the organizations he has been affiliated with. He is currently being sought by the Americans, the Russians, and an Italian court.

Mifsud also has ties to the Saudis.

Link Campus appears to be more of a spy university. It’s not normal.

THE FLYNN DINNER

Was General Flynn caught in a trap?

One individual who attended the Moscow dinner with General Flynn and Vladimir Putin and reported back to Western intelligence about it was none other than Joseph Mifsud.

When General Flynn attended the dinner with Putin, he was probably working as a DIA source yet that dinner was an impetus in part for the probe of then-NSA Flynn.

MIFSUD MET WITH HILLARY CLINTON AND ITALIAN SOCIALISTS

Mifsud dined with Hillary Clinton and Italian socialists in 2016, according to George Papadopoulos. Papadopoulos was in an interview with Fleccas Talks when he made the comments.

In the interview Papadopoulos says:

So what I learned by my wife at a time that I was in discussion with the Mueller team, she was like “Why are you pleading guilty?”

“I’m like what do you mean? She says do you know that Joseph Mifsud was attending a dinner with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign along with senior level Italian diplomats who was head of the socialist group there?

“I’m like what are you talking about, I thought he was a Russian spy. She says no, no he wasn’t a Russian spy and I didn’t know what to do.

He said that after that the FBI went after her and threatened her.

REP. NUNES WANTS ALL RECORDS TIED TO MIFSUD

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) requested information on Friday from the State Department, CIA, FBI, NSA, and the State Department on operative Joseph Mifsud, the mysterious Maltese professor who is currently hiding out somewhere, perhaps in Italy or maybe he’s dead. The media and a large number of Obama-supporting officials have stated that Joseph Mifsud is a Russian spy. However, he appears to have deep ties to the West.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes is scrutinizing the findings in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report about Joseph Mifsud. Mifsud is allegedly the man who lit the fires of the Russia probe in 2016. Rep. Nunes wants to know exactly who he was working for when he spoke with former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos.

Nunes, in a Friday letter obtained by Fox News, wrote that Mueller’s report “omits any mention of a wide range of contacts Mifsud had with Western political institutions and individuals.”

That is highly suspicious.

Mifsud is a crucial figure in the report: Mueller’s report states that Mifsud was the one who told Papadopoulos in April 2016 that the Russians had “dirt” in the form of emails that could damage Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Allegedly, Papadopoulos then told Australian diplomat Alexander Downer about his conversations with Mifsud. Downer then reported it to U.S. officials. That led the FBI to open its investigation into whether Trump associates were coordinating with Russia during the 2016 election.

Why Did the FBI Question Papadopoulos About Mifsud

Nunes also is seeking information about the FBI’s contacts with Mifsud – asking how the bureau knew to question Papadopoulos specifically about Clinton’s emails if it hadn’t already spoken to Mifsud.

The congressman said, “it’s still a mystery how the FBI knew to ask Papadopoulos specifically about Hillary Clinton’s emails…”

Nunes’ letter is addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone, and FBI Director Chris Wray. It asks them to hand over all information they have on Mifsud by May 10.

Photographic Evidence

In his letter, Nunes presents photographic evidence of Mifsud in close proximity to influential Western political and government officials, Fox News reported.

“If Mifsud has extensive, suspicious contacts among Russian officials as portrayed in the special counsel’s report, then an incredibly wide range of Western institutions and individuals may have been compromised by him, including our own State Department,” Nunes wrote.

He added: “In fact, this could entail a major scandal for U.S. and allied governments.”

Also, it Mifsud isn’t a counterintelligence threat, as implied in the Mueller report, he could have done extensive damage to Western national security. If that’s the case, it “would cast doubt on the Special Counsel’s fundamental depiction of him and his activities, and raise questions about the veracity of the Special Counsel’s statements and affirmations.”

No comments yet from any department yet.

Why did Mueller ignore the obvious connections to the West?