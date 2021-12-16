Multiple People Arrested for Trying to Eat in NYC Without a Vax Pass

















The right to travel is a part of the liberty of which the citizen cannot be deprived without due process of law under the Fifth Amendment. Internal passports enforcing segregation are not allowed.

While criminals roam the streets, the NYPD has been repurposed to arrest anyone dining out and even ordering out without a vaccine pass.

Multiple people were arrested in New York City for trying to eat in Applebees without their vaccine pass.

This is a violation of the 5th Amendment’s freedom to travel. However, if you are a leftist and want to burn a store, smash and grab, poop in the street, burglarize a home, you will have the freedom to do that.

Yesterday 6 protesters were arrested, tonight 3 protesters were arrested by the NYPD for trying to eat at a restaurant. NYC is turning into Australia. Why is the NYPD getting involved in mandates while their union is fighting the same mandate? ~ filmmaker Leeroy Johnson

Roughly, half of New York City cannot do much of anything since they are unvaxxed.

They tried to order the food in protest.

Watch:

Multiple people arrested in NYC for trying to eat in Applebee’s without a vaccine pass pic.twitter.com/CsKX7yauEC — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 16, 2021

#BreakingNews multiple protesters against mandates were just arrested at Applebee’s in queens NY for trying to order food at a vaxed only restaurants pic.twitter.com/adZ0qJybwC — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 16, 2021

RESPONSES

“What’s he in for?” “He went to Applebee’s.” pic.twitter.com/lWgELay7oq — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 16, 2021

Last year people could wear a mask to their table then take it off. That was ridiculous policy. Being more restrictive after months of a vaccine widely distributed is even more Ridiculous. — Elaine Hays (@ElainesEco) December 16, 2021

deBlassio is rushing to Rikers Island to release violent felons to make room for these domestic terrorists — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 16, 2021

Imagine going to jail for eating at Applebees lol If I’m getting arrested it’ll be at Ruth Chris or somewhere like that — Kemba (@kembageorge) December 16, 2021

And they said this would never happen in the US. — Scott O Clark (@ScottOClark) December 16, 2021

If they’d just lit the place on fire they’d have been left alone.#NYC — Mike (@mike4882_h) December 16, 2021

Please leave a comment. Let us know what you think at the end of the ads.

Related















