Multiple People Arrested for Trying to Eat in NYC Without a Vax Pass

By
M Dowling
-
0

The right to travel is a part of the liberty of which the citizen cannot be deprived without due process of law under the Fifth Amendment. Internal passports enforcing segregation are not allowed.

While criminals roam the streets, the NYPD has been repurposed to arrest anyone dining out and even ordering out without a vaccine pass.

Multiple people were arrested in New York City for trying to eat in Applebees without their vaccine pass.

This is a violation of the 5th Amendment’s freedom to travel. However, if you are a leftist and want to burn a store, smash and grab, poop in the street, burglarize a home, you will have the freedom to do that.

Yesterday 6 protesters were arrested, tonight 3 protesters were arrested by the NYPD for trying to eat at a restaurant. NYC is turning into Australia. Why is the NYPD getting involved in mandates while their union is fighting the same mandate?

~ filmmaker Leeroy Johnson

Roughly, half of New York City cannot do much of anything since they are unvaxxed.

They tried to order the food in protest.

Watch:

