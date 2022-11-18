Music Artist Speaks Out Against the State of the Nation

By Mark Schwendau

In the passage of time, we see more and more that the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resultant response was s scam. All the proof you need is the key players involved are now begging for “Covid Amnesty.” Are they criminals against humanity trying to plead ignorance for their crimes? Yes, I think so. So many things the left does wrong, and then they fail to be held accountable or take responsibility for their bad decisions. That needs to be called out and stopped.

There is one musician who is speaking out through song and doing a really fine job in doing so. “Five Times August” is a musician who simply plays an acoustic guitar and harmonica most of the time to deliver lyrics that totally expose the decline of our nation in these times we are living. To be blunt, if we had more people like this guy, the tyrants of the world would have gotten away with far less in a far shorter period of time.

Five Times August is the name of the performing artist Brad Skistimas. From his website:

“Five Times August is the solo act of singer/songwriter Brad Skistimas. Skistimas has appeared on the FOX Business channel as an expert ‘Do-It-Yourself’ indie artist and has been featured in Billboard Magazine, Performing Songwriter, Guitar Player, People Magazine, and USA Today. He was the first completely unsigned act to have an album distributed in Walmart stores nationwide with 2007’s ‘The Independent.’ The music has been featured on many popular TV shows, commercials, and films, and tour dates have supported some of the nation’s top acts.

In early 2021 Five Times August began releasing a series of protest songs taking aim at Covid-era regulations, the Biden administration, Justin Trudeau, as well as Anthony Fauci with the hit song “Sad Little Man,” which has reached #1 on several Amazon and Apple Music charts.

Several of the music videos for these tracks have been suppressed and censored on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Despite being restricted by big tech, recent press includes prominent features on Glenn Beck, Chad Prather, Del Bigtree’s The HighWire, The Federalist, The Post Millennial, RebelNews, and more. Skistimas performed his song “Silent War” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC for 35,000 attendees at the Defeat the Mandates rally on January 23rd, and recently even had the honor of singing The National Anthem for Dr. Ben Carson and President Donald Trump.”

Skistimas just released a new album titled “Silent War,” which can be heard at this YouTube link. It is also available on Spotify.

SHORT CLIP:

Not only are his songs and music good, but the professionally prepared music videos accompanying his songs are simply OUTSTANDING!

God Help Us All 04:54

Jesus… What Happened To Us? 03:06

Outtayerdaminde 02:56

I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly 03:24

Silent War 05:24

Joe 02:36

Sad Little Man 02:12

Anti-Fascist Blues 02:29

This Just In 02:22

Fight For You 02:59

Gates Behind The Bars 03:30

Lions 02:38

I Won’t Back Down (exclusive bonus track) 02:39

The Star Spangled Banner (exclusive bonus track) 01:41

Sometimes artists such as Skistimas are not all that good and sound like amateurs. This is one artist that is ready for prime time. His songwriting skills, voice and techniques, and guitar playing are superb. The best musicians are storytellers and this guy is really telling our story in superb fashion!

If you are a socialist lefty temporarily in control, you might think the job of an artist is to support the Progressive Establishment, especially when it controls the levers of power. And most especially when it is state-sponsored. This explains why we have seen the Dave Matthews Band and Rage Against the Machine cutting taxpayer-funded musical PSAs promoting vaccines, masking, or mandates. They sold out to conform to existing elite arrangements rather than open rebellion.

Too bad the younger generations after the Baby Boomers did not live through the time of the Vietnam War and the antiwar protests and music. They might understand Five Times August better and embrace the musician and his messages. That music caused Americans’ anger and hatred for an ongoing war being poorly directed from Washington, D.C., to grow to a fevered pitch. After that massive protests occurred. Sadly, the Vietnam War Veterans returning home became collateral damage in that particular silent war.

Skistimas’ “Five Time August” rages against the current, very real, and very dangerous times we live in. As Steve Kirsch recently stated, “It’s authentically braver to pick up your guitar and sing against the mandates on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the face of most certain cancellation by Big Music.”

This morning the tyrants of the left briefly had the lead story on the FOX News website,

“Hillary Clinton, BLM and radical left-wing groups target Twitter advertisers amid Musk takeover”

I have been saying for years; we patriotic conservative lovers of America on the right need to organize a nationwide boycott of advertisers and late-night (fake) comedians of the left until they retreat to going back to the way they did their jobs 50 years ago, unbiased. Now the Clintons are acting on that idea.

The only problem is Joe Biden never got any 81 million votes. We, on the right, are the majority. If we get organized to act, we can not only shut the left down but make them cry. I got a gut feeling that day is coming. I no longer watch the mainstream media news or late-night not-funny comedy, so I obviously do not know who their sponsors are, BUT, if somebody made a website to help me out… I would totally be down for boycotting those products as I shop.

Here is a sample song lyrics of one of the new songs off of the new album “Silent War” I liked.

“Joe” – Song by Five Times August

Hey Joe

Where you going with that gun in your hand

You’ll strip the right from an American

But leave it locked and loaded for the Taliban

Hey Joe

Where you going with that blood on your hands

I heard you say it, it was on the news

You’re the President, the buck stops with you

Now there ain’t no mommy and there ain’t no dad

Cause you wrapped them up in the American flag

13 kids, but you stopped a war

And there ain’t no sense in going back for more

Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes

Hey Joe

Where you going? Why you moving so slow

They’ll prop you up for the TV screen

But forget your job, what flavor ice cream is that

And hey Joe

Where you going? Do you even know

C’mon on man, not a joke

Here’s the deal, the country’s broke

You ain’t no leader and you ain’t the boss

You wander around like you’re f**king lost

So, check your watch, turn your back

Set us up for the big attack

Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes

Hey Joe

So, where you going with that gun in your hand

And hey Joe

Where you going with all that blood on your hands

Stay free America!

“No one has power over you unless you give it to them, you are in control of your life, and your choices decide your own fate.” – Leon Brown.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

