Musk Asked NPR If They Wanted to Be Reassigned to a Different Company 😂😂😂😂

NPR, the government-funded, state-affiliated company, likes to spread conspiracy theories. A reporter claimed Elon Musk wouldn’t share his story. As it turned out, the paranoid reporter simply used a bad link.

After it went viral all over the place, the reporter admitted he was responsible for the bad link. We have the link below, and the story is funny. Musk asked them if NPR should be assigned to a different company. They became very melodramatic over it.

Story in 3 parts. NPR tech reporter writes story critical of Musk/Twitter and claims they are blocking the link to his story. Usual suspects make claim go viral. Turns out he just posted a bad link. pic.twitter.com/wxLPIVGXtq — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 3, 2023

This is the link and the story. NPR doesn’t like being called state-affiliated or government-funded, so it looks like Elon Musk removed the terms which defined them so well.

The Big Whine

The whiney NPR story excerpts:

In an unprompted Tuesday email, Musk wrote: “So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?”

Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant,” Musk wrote in another email. “Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR.”

The threat of retaliation is the latest volley in a months-long conflict between Musk and established media organizations since the billionaire purchased Twitter in October…

Musk has long attacked the media and attempted to undercut the credibility of journalists. The Twitter CEO has suspended reporters who have published or promoted stories critical of him. Musk has stripped away, and at times reissued, “verified” blue check marks to news organizations and individual journalists…

Yeah, that last paragraph isn’t true. He doesn’t suspend reporters for being critical of him. He wants news organizations to pay $8 a month for blue checks and they think they’re above all that. It makes them equivalent to the peasants.

The Left has no sense of humor. They don’t understand humor.

