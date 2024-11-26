Musk Files Objection to the Sale or Transfer of Alex Jones’s X Accounts

A bankruptcy judge on Monday delayed a hearing in right-wing radio show host Alex Jones’ effort to stop the satirical news outlet The Onion from buying Infowars.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez had been scheduled to hear an emergency motion to disqualify The Onion’s bid on Monday but put it off until either Dec. 9 or Dec. 17. That’s also when the judge will hear arguments on the trustee’s request to approve the sale of Infowars to The Onion. Lopez said it made sense to have one hearing on both requests.

The judge is concerned that the process is fair. The Onion bought Infowars with questionable maneuvers and in secret.

Elon Musk’s X Corp. filed a limited objection Monday against the sale or transfer of any X accounts handled by Alex Jones or his media platform, Infowars, to prevent The Onion from acquiring them.

X Corp.’s legal filing outlines their objections to transferring the Infowars X account, the Banned Video X account, The War Room X account, the Alex Jones X Account, and any other accounts that Free Speech Systems (FSS), a company owned by Jones, or Jones himself manages on the platform.

The document states that while account holders own the content they produce, the underlying services—including websites, applications, and other tools—are solely the property of X Corp.

“While X Corp. has granted account holders, such as Jones and FSS, a license to use the Services, such license is non-assignable, both under the terms of the [terms of service] and applicable non-bankruptcy law (i.e., as a personal services contract), and the Trustee cannot sell, assign, or otherwise transfer such license absent X Corp.’s consent,” the filing said.

This distinction, X Corp said, means that the rights to use the platform are non-transferable under both the service terms and applicable non-bankruptcy law.

