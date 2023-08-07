Musk Will Pay Legal Fees, No Limit, for a Doctor Suspended for Free Speech

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden says her hospital privileges were suspended, and she was reported to the Texas Medical Board for views she posted on X (Twitter).

Elon Musk, who is fighting for our free speech rights, posted back:

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know.”

Some people online said that’s not why she was put in this position. It was because she prescribed ivermectin. You can read her description of the problem on the substack. She did prescribe ivermectin to a patient.

.@MethodistHosp suspended my hospital privileges and reported me to the Texas Medical Board for views I posted on Twitter. https://t.co/Et0PAwJPMt — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) August 6, 2023

One poster asked how it was defamation based on a page from the lawsuit that he linked to.

Dr. Bowden said they did not ask for my side of the story, and the report he linked to is full of lies.

They did not ask for my side of the story and the article is full of lies. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) August 6, 2023

Related