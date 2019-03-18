Muslim Analyst Tells a Shocked CNN Host President Trump Is BELOVED

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, a columnist and a Muslim member of the Council of Foreign Relations, had host Fredericka Winfield immobilized during an interview on CNN. Winfield didn’t know exactly what to do with Ahmed as she told her this President and President Bush are beloved.

Dr. Ahmed said it’s a mistake to blame the President for the New Zealand attack when he is beloved.

She rebuked those who would attack the President over Islamophobia and blame him for the xenophobic crime in New Zealand. Dr. Ahmed also reminded Fred that there are Muslim Brotherhood front groups making victims of Muslims.

She didn’t mention it, but these front groups like to give the impression they represent all Muslims, but they don’t. It’s not even close. Dr. Ahmed is more representative.

AHMED: With @FWhitfield on @CNN Condemning the lethal #NewZealandTerroristAttack The Arabic prayer is the one all #Muslims say on hearing of a death- We belong to God and to Him we all return. #ChristchurchTerrorAttack #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/D8jSq4InWE — Qanta Ahmed (@MissDiagnosis) March 17, 2019

AHMED; How THE #ChristchurchTerrorAttack is being exploited #Islamists already – President #Erdogan in #Turkey is already campaigning on the #NewZealandMosqueAttacks in a grotesque attempt to fragment further the world between #Muslims and ‘other’ #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/yUW5D3OMH7 — Qanta Ahmed (@MissDiagnosis) March 17, 2019

AHMED: The entire intent of the perpetrator- the #WhiteSupremacist #Nationalist who is an international terrorist- is to fragment and divide our pluralistic societies. #Islamists ALSO seek this devastating outcome. #ChristchurchTerrorAttack #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/FST2QwxZDD — Qanta Ahmed (@MissDiagnosis) March 17, 2019

AHMED: Fragmentation of society into enclaves through fear only advantages those exploiting the narrative, ALL supremacists seek this outcome, whether #WhiteNationalists or #Islamists overseas or even here in the United States #Islamism #Islamophobia #ChristchurchTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/gkOMqOltWl — Qanta Ahmed (@MissDiagnosis) March 17, 2019

AHMED @POTUS cannot be held responsible for #ChristchurchTerrorAttack POTUS must condemn all lethal bigotry. @CNN must acknowledge the @realDonaldTrump DID give a very emphatic condemnation of the ChristChurch attacks which was gratifying to #Muslims #Islamism pic.twitter.com/I3R6ij8Nk9 — Qanta Ahmed (@MissDiagnosis) March 17, 2019

CNN didn’t know what to do with a Muslim doctor that defended the President. “Ok thank you” pic.twitter.com/OxG0HUKp5e — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) March 17, 2019