My Pillow founder Mike Lindell stops ads on Fox News

















MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell will stop placing ads on Fox News after a reported disagreement over a commercial promoting an event linked to his claims of voter fraud, The Hill reports.

Lindell, one of the network’s largest advertising customers in recent years, wanted to place an ad promoting a cyber symposium that he is scheduled to live stream next month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The CEO told the Journal the commercial would not have specifically mentioned claims of election fraud, but he also reportedly said the symposium would back up former President Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

He can’t even say that in an ad?

Fox News confirmed in a statement to The Hill on Thursday evening that MyPillow would “pause” its ads on the network.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” a Fox spokesperson said.

Mr. Lindell finds some things more important than money.

Since Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Lindell has been one of the most prominent backers of the former president’s claims that widespread electoral fraud led to a “rigged” election that swayed it in President Biden’s favor.

There definitely is a lot of fraud in mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting which went wildly out of control in 2020. Some states, swing states among them, changed election laws at the last minute to favor Joe Biden. Let’s not forget Zuckerberg’s money and the Twitter/FB censorship nor the search features steering everyone to their narrative.

That’s provable.

