MYC”s Top Mayoral Candidate: “Israel Is Not a Place…Not a Country”

Recent sketchy polling shows communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani with 50% of the vote and about 43% of the Jewish vote in his race to become mayor of New York City. The person who funded and organized the poll was Mamdani’s campaign advisor.

Only about 150 Jews were interviewed, and of that, only about 50 of them made up the category of 18-44 years old. That is a very small sample size. For the general Jewish population that is a ~8% margin of error for a single candidate, so a margin of error of ~16% in a head to head.

For the 18-44 year old category, that is a ~13% margin of error for a single candidate and therefore a 26% (!!!!) margin of error for the head to head.

This poll doesn’t measure opinion, it attempts to form it.

However, if it’s true, it’s insane. Mamdani is anti-Israel to an extreme.

This quote from 2023 is once again making the rounds. He says “Israel is not a place. It is not a country.” In other words, he doesn’t recognize their right to exist.

