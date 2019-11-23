Myles Garrett pulls the race card

Myles Garrett, the Browns’ defensive end, is suspended indefinitely for tearing off the helmet of Steeler’s quarterback Mason Rudolf and smashing him in the head with it on the field during his last game.

During his appeal hearing, Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur and that is what instigated the fight. In fact, there is zero evidence of that. No one heard it.

Rudolph’s teammate, defensive lineman Cameron Heywood said that after finding out, the Pittsburgh quarterback went out of his way to tell him it wasn’t true.

“He was pretty distraught and said, ‘I did not say that,’” Heyward told reporters on Thursday. “I think we knew that using that as an excuse is not right.”

The league also “found no such evidence.”

Rudolph said on Wednesday that he didn’t say anything to the Browns star.

“Definitely didn’t say anything that escalated it,” Rudolph said.

“I know what I heard,” Garrett wrote. “Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler was right near the scuffle when it first broke out, and he said he didn’t hear any sort of racial slur from his quarterback.

“I didn’t hear anything like that,” he said. “Mason’s not that kind of guy. He wouldn’t say anything like that.”

Myles Garrett pulling the race card lost me.