HUGE! Mystery of OMao-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal FAQ’ SOLVED

Updated at the end, it gets worse

On Feb. 5th, the congressional office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a new blog entry under “energy issues” detailing her “Green New Deal” proposal and answering “frequently asked questions.”

The page, announcing an 8:30 a.m. launch on Feb. 7, is now gone from her website, and a top adviser suggested Friday it was actually authored and distributed by the GOP.

It was on her website so they had to backtrack on that LIE! The GOP has nothing to do with it.

On Feb. 7th, Ocommie-Cortez, D-N.Y., removed the document from her website without explanation but it followed backlash and ridicule. They realized everyone thought they were idiots.

The document vanished just hours after Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., formally unveiled a “Green New Deal” resolution that has so far attracted 67 Democratic co-sponsors in the House. It’s a nonbinding measure that is less detailed than the now-deleted FAQ document but calls for a complete and speedy overhaul of the nation’s energy, transportation, and farming sectors in order to eliminate carbon emissions in the coming decades.

In other words, it is still a Socialist manifesto calling for the end of capitalism. It creates, as O-Cortez said, a massive government takeover.

COS SAYS IT WAS POSTED “IN ERROR”

Chief of Staff to AOC, Saikat Chakrabarti, posted on Twitter Saturday morning that the “errant FAQ” sheet was posted in error, and said it was just a “brainstorming document” that got leaked.

We affectionately call it the “farting cows” document.

The Resolution is what people signed on to, not her FAQ, allegedly. We have both included here. Now the Dems can modify the document and pretend they are not as crazy as they actually are.

Incredibly strange dynamic rn. A zillion outlets have run w/ GND = mystery FAQ sheet, which includes things like $ for those “unwilling to work” But thats not in the plan the Senators signed off on. Now AOC is retweeting her adviser telling Fox the sheet is itself not theirs pic.twitter.com/1Fcw2PvsIM — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 9, 2019

BRAINSTORMING DOC, AND WE USE THE WORD ‘BRAINSTORMING’ LOOSELY

This is the bizarre “brainstorming” document with comments about paying people “unwilling to work” and rebuilding/retrofitting every structure in the USA. It talks of ending plane travel and getting rid of most cars. The document also says there will be no nuclear energy, the cleanest energy of all, and there will be carbon taxes and cap and trade.

Does that sound likes ‘brainstorming’? Anyone? Anyone?

THE RESOLUTION

This is the resolution NPR published and it is far more general.

UPDATE

After Ocasio-Cortez and her people lied, and it was clear it came from her website, people figured out the metadata proved it came from her Chief of Staff.

Mystery document authored by *checks PDF properties*… AOC’s Chief of Staff. https://t.co/MBdZkdqNM7 pic.twitter.com/btvMr8HO6y — Jon Lech Johansen (@jonlech) February 9, 2019

As Tim Pool said, “This is getting scary.” AOC and her staff are gaslighting all of us. Surely the MSM will wake up over this, won’t they?

This is getting scary. AOC and others are straight gaslighting people. NPR still has the faq published.

CNBC reported the same. The web archive from her website still exists https://t.co/SazZUyxyGg — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 9, 2019

