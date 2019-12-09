Nadler admits impeachment is about the election in 2020

By
M. Dowling
-
0

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler is worried that if Trump is not impeached, 2020 won’t be a fair election. Unfair to him means Trump having a chance at winning.

The only people making 2020 an unfair election are the Democrats for trying to impeach the President without evidence of a crime.

Chuck Todd asked Nadler what the consequences would be if the House impeached Trump and then was acquitted in the Senate.

“I don’t know how [Trump] will take acquittal. I don’t know if he will be acquitted,” Nadler said. “The president poses a threat to our election — that he put himself, his own interests above the interests of the country…”

Chuck Todd then asked Nadler, “If he’s acquitted, do you believe we will have a fair election in 2020?”

“I don’t know. But the president based on his last performance will do everything he can to make it not a fair election and that is part of what gives us the urgency to proceed with this impeachment,” Nadler concluded.

The bottom line is the president is a threat to Democrats not winning. The Democrats are dictators who want all the power in government, desperately so.

