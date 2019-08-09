Nadler admits “This IS formal impeachment proceedings”

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler played word games with Erin Burnett on CNN about whether his committee is running formal impeachment proceedings. A source told CNN it is “clear as day” that these are formal impeachment proceedings.

“Well, I think it’s important not to get hung up on semantics,” Nadler said. “The fact is, we are an investigation. We are investigating the facts, investigating the evidence. We are going into court to get witnesses. All with a view toward deciding and recommending whether to impeach the president.”

Burnett noted that Nancy Pelosi is saying in public that they are not engaged in impeachment proceedings, but Nadler then said she’s been “very cooperative” and he “wasn’t waiting” for the House Speaker.

After being pressed further as to whether his investigation was considered “formal impeachment proceedings,” Nadler insisted that’s what it is.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” he said and the vote will be in the Fall. He hopes to impeach.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings.” Speaking with @ErinBurnett, House Judiciary Chairman @RepJerryNadler clarifies the debate of impeachment inquiry versus actual impeachment.https://t.co/dsiXkstqvp pic.twitter.com/UN1SunqjNV — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 8, 2019

What is happening here is these are informal impeachment proceedings used to conduct a fishing expedition and to convince Americans that impeachment is necessary.

They are still looking for evidence and lying about the Mueller report. They are pinning their hopes on outlandish charges like violations of the Emoluments Clause by the President. There are lawsuits over the Emoluments Clause that they are pinning hopes on, but at least one case was thrown out and it is being appealed. The case by Congress continues.

They have nothing, but they are looking and trying to destroy the President in the offing.