Nadler said he “certainly” has grounds for impeachment, will “educate” us dopes

Our Founding Fathers included impeachment in the Constitution to make certain a president could not become a tyrant like George III. Impeachment remains as a rarely used process to potentially remove the “President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States” if Congress finds them guilty of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The Founding Fathers used the deliberately vague phrase “other high crimes and misdemeanors” to describe impeachable offenses that included abuses of power that subvert the Constitution, the integrity of government, or the rule of law.

That is why you frequently hear Democrats accuse the President of subverting the rule of law when there is no evidence he is. It’s why Democrats keep saying they will bring integrity back to the government.

DEMOCRATS WEAPONIZE THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS

Jerrold Nadler who sits on the powerful House Judiciary Committee has distorted the purpose of impeachment. His angry colleagues have as well. They now call impeachment “a political act” and they see it as a tool to keep the opposing President from re-election.

Nadler was making an appearance on WNYC, Gotham’s NPR outlet, when he said there “certainly is” justification for impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Impeachment is a political act, and you cannot impeach a president if the American people will not support it,” he said, according to Politico.

AMERICANS ARE JUST STUPID

Nadler thinks the only reason American people don’t support it is we are too uninformed and too stupid. He will “educate” us “in a way we’ve never been before.”

“Nadler emphasized that he intends to use the next few weeks to bring special counsel Robert Mueller’s report ‘to life,’ providing for a television audience the dramatic evidence that Mueller compiled about Trump’s efforts to thwart the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” Politico reported.

“The American people right now do not support it because they do not know the story. They don’t know the facts. We have to get the facts out. We have to hold a series of hearings, we have to hold the investigations.”

This is who they think we are:

#AMJoy the Republican Party and #Trump Don’t want their Supporters to know “MUST WATCH” 👩‍👩‍👦🔥👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/U0ha04DoxG — 🔥Wake Up GOP I Did🔥 (@DemforceMGWV) June 1, 2019

That woman has to be a shill or a fool. The nasty invective against the President is 24/7.

PROPAGANDA IS ON ITS WAY

He will spend the next few weeks bringing Mueller’s report “to life” for a television audience.

When it to life it will be, of necessity, dishonest. Bill Barr already explained that the President did not commit crimes. The Democrats want to impeach him because they want all the power.

It’s about 2020.

THEY’LL DISTORT THE RULE OF LAW TO MAKE IT WORK

Maxine Waters said Congress determines the rules of impeachment.

“Impeachment is about whatever the Congress says it is. There is no law that dictates impeachment. What the Constitution says is ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ and we define that,” she said in December 2017 during one of her many rants.

In other words, she is putting herself above the law. She is the one violating the law.

THEY HAVE TO DO IT SO HE DOESN’T GET RE-ELECTED

Rep. Al Green, who has drawn up Articles of Impeachment, said much the same thing and more on MSNBC in early May.

“I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. If we don’t impeach him, he will say he’s been vindicated. He will say the Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the House and didn’t take up impeachment. He will say we have a constitutional duty to do it if it was there and we didn’t. He will say he’s been vindicated.

And there you have it.

Far-left congressman Nadler intends to call Mueller.

“Part of that will include testimony from Mueller himself, Nadler said, even if Mueller sticks to his promise to limit his comments to the findings of his report.”

Meanwhile, the left is on a frenzy to destroy Barr’s credibility and they are counting on Americans’ ignorance to deceive us.

“This man is not the Attorney General of the United States. This is Donald Trump’s political commissar. He is there as the party chieftain who is there to enforce ideological loyalty. It’s a shame.” @MalcolmNance #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/FeeNRUWDXC — La Femme USS John McCain Nikita (@LaF3mm3Nikita) June 1, 2019