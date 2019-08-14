Nadler Tries to Pull a Fast One & Judge Slaps Him Down

A D.C. federal judge Wednesday shot down a sly attempt by House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler to link a subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn to a separate request to release secret grand jury information from the Russia investigation, according to Fox News.

The ploy was an attempt to “game the system,” according to the Justice Department.

In other words, Nadler and his fellow leftists tried to tie the McGahn case to the grand jury, claiming they are all part of the [endless, limitless] Trump probe.

“[A]t first blush, the House Judiciary Committee’s view that the related case rule applies is understandable,” wrote D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell, who rejected the bid. “Nonetheless, closer examination demonstrates that these connections between the two cases are too superficial and attenuated for the instant McGahn Subpoena Case to qualify[.]”

Judge Howell was randomly assigned to the grand jury information case.

The Justice Department argued in court there was no common event or transaction drawing the two cases together.

Fox News reports:

The House Judiciary Committee claimed that the cases are related because they both tie into what they are now calling an “impeachment investigation” of Trump. Their complaint against McGahn calls him the “most important witness, other than the President, to the key events that are the focus of the Judiciary Committee’s investigation” into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The DOJ, however, argued that the term “related” refers to cases that have “common issues of fact” or stem from a “common event or transaction.” They claimed the committee “gets it backwards” because they are “trying to relate completely unrelated cases simply because it filed them in service of its overarching desire to bring various matters together in its investigation of the President.”

Now the McGahn case will be transferred to the Calendar and Case Management Committee to be randomly reassigned.

The claim by Democrats on the panel of there being an “impeachment investigation” follows Nadler claiming last week that “formal impeachment proceedings” were underway.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings.” Speaking with @ErinBurnett, House Judiciary Chairman @RepJerryNadler clarifies the debate of impeachment inquiry versus actual impeachment.https://t.co/dsiXkstqvp pic.twitter.com/UN1SunqjNV — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 8, 2019