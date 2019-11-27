Naked Man in the U.S. Senate

A Capitol Police officer arrested a man who was taking off his clothing Tuesday afternoon in the hallway of the Russell Senate Office Building. He began questioning him when the man dropped his pants and exposed his genitalia and his butt.

He thought he was “on his way to see God.”

We don’t have a photo.

We are posting this because it’s a slow news day for which we are grateful.

Naked man arrested in US Senate. Here’s the police affidavit, via @NBC4ITeam pic.twitter.com/5xP9gQhhRO — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 27, 2019