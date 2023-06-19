Name-Calling Gain of Function Doc Hotez Gets Snuffed on Twitter

Dr. Hotez made headlines this weekend when he would not debate the man he criticizes non-stop as a purveyor of misinformation. He refused to debate presidential candidate RFK Jr, yet he has accused him of lying and spreading false information. This is even though most of what Robert Kennedy said has come true. Joe Rogan offered to set up a debate between the two men with no time limits. He also said he would give $100,000 to Hotez’s favorite charity. Hotez won’t do it.

Hotez is a Baylor medicine professor who is an unapologetic pusher of Covid vaccines. Anyone who disagrees with him is labeled anti-science and a spreader of disinformation. He has called them “terrorists.”

I view Peter Hotez, who has labeled vaccine critics as terrorists, as one of the major promoters of pseudoscience. This man isn’t interested in data and facts, but only in strengthening the influence of Big Pharma. That’s why he’s avoiding a debate with @RobertKennedyJr. pic.twitter.com/83OnzJKEah — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 19, 2023

THE TV SCIENTIST

He’s a TV scientist pedaling injections.

Hotez spent 35 years trying to develop vaccines for hookworms. He has nothing to show for it. He brought the Covid parasite vaccine to the market, but it did not stop Covid disease.

Hotez endorsed a malaria drug called M0SQUIRIX. He blamed anti-vaxers for its bad reputation. Yet, its bad reputation comes from trials in Africa. Horrific trials left African children maimed.

Hookworms are easily treatable with drugs such as ivermectin. The best way to improve hookworms is to improve sanitation and living standards. But Hotez’s goal is to create and sell a vaccine globally.

Hotez has become a parasite and won’t defend his case on Joe Rogan. Mr. Hotez has harshly criticized RFK, Jr, but he won’t debate him.

Dr. Robert Malone describes Peter Hotez as a cheerleader for the vaccine establishment and “one of the individuals directly responsible for the deadly censorship we saw throughout COVID-19. Hotez paved the way for it by going on media tours” to frighten people and warn them of “the extreme dangers of the anti-vaccine movement and the critical need to censor them on every platform.”

THE GRIFTER

Watch him tell the truth at the beginning of the clip and change his tune later on.

Why doesn’t Hotez want to debate RFK Jr on Rogan? This seems to be a clue. pic.twitter.com/YWwZjqXUA1 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 18, 2023



Dr.Robert Malone says Dr.Hotez is at war with science and got the mass censorship he clamored for. After that, he “pivoted to aggressively defending the current narrative on television, making statements with absolute certainty that were later definitively proven to be false. Then he pivoted to gradually denouncing anyone who questioned the narrative, which gradually escalated to him calling for any criticism of Anthony Fauci to become a federal hate crime and for governments around the world to mobilize against anyone who did not support COVID-19 vaccines because vaccine skeptics were killing people.”

“Since Hotez was a clown, most of us just ignored him,” Malone said. “However, last December, this was posted by the WHO, and we decided Hotez’s actions had reached the point we needed to do something,” Malone wrote on substack.

They did. Along with other prominent doctors, they started to shoot down his lies.

“Anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally.”

– @PeterHotez, Professor and Dean @BCM_TropMed, on the devastating impact of #misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/ZluiMGJ2gX — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2022

Note: many of Hotez’s statements in the WHO’s video were disingenuous or outright false (which in turn casts the WHO in a very bad light). Additionally, there is no way Hotez could have made this video himself, once again suggesting that this was part of a broader PR campaign.

After I saw Hotez’s call for political crackdowns, I remembered that during his 2019 media tour, Hotez had given an interview on Joe Rogan, which ended up being comical since Hotez was a mess, and unlike the rest of the media, Rogan gave Hotez a few tough questions. I felt simply letting Hotez show exactly who he was constituted the best response to his calls for political crackdowns, so I clipped their exchange and sent it to Pierre Kory. Many others felt the same way, and it immediately went viral (presently, the original has 3.5 million views—and just one of the recent repostings [shared by Rogan] already has 2.5 million views).

Note: in the following clip and within the full interview it is sourced from, Hotez makes false statements, some of which his past statement demonstrated he knew were lies.

This might be my all time favorite Joe Rogan moment. In just a few minutes, Peter Hotez inadvertently shows the world exactly what has gone wrong with our medical system and why his endless push for more vaccines will never create health. pic.twitter.com/Zye715BL0y — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) December 25, 2022

Hotez is deeply entagnled with the Gates Foundation.

NEW – Dr. Robert Malone highlights Dr. Peter Hotez’s role in funding coronavirus gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, his ties to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and his advocacy for censoring opposing scientific views.@RWMaloneMD @JoeRogan pic.twitter.com/FYsyois2Zh — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 19, 2023

Dr. Malone states:

Hotez was one of the scientists who complicit in the deadly gain of function research on the SARS coronavirus (despite Obama having ordered it to be paused) that gave us COVID-19, and even published his GoF work. At the same time he did this (essentially illegal) GoF research, he had a 6.1 million grant from the NIH to develop a SARS vaccine with the stated aim of responding to any “accidental release from a laboratory.” Of the millions upon millions in grants Hotez has received to develop vaccines throughout his career, the COVID-19 vaccine is his only success (he made a Halal one that was targeted to Muslims around the world).

As you might suspect, Hotez has done everything he can to hysterically suppress any investigations into the lab origins of COVID-19. He has dismissed the possibility a lab leak caused COVID-19 as an outlandish conspiracy theory,

THE DEBATE

Joe Rogan offered Dr. Hotez $100,000 to the charity of his choice if he would debate Robert F Kennedy. Other backers came out over the weekend, and the pot is now up to 1.52 million if he’ll debate.

A citizen journalist Alex Rosen went to his home to challenge him. Rosen exposes predators online. He confronted Hotez and asked why he was too scared to debate Robert F Kennedy.

After the visit, Hotez informed his followers on Twitter, writing. “UGH, I was just stalked in front of my home by a couple of anti-vaxers taunting me to debate RFK, Jr. Of course, I was looking my Sunday best in a brutal heat wave. What is it with people? Well, at least Houstonians now know I support the team…#GoTexans,” he wrote. Jim Hoft has more at The Gateway Pundit.

Hotez is a TV prevaricator and would never hold his own with RFK Jr. It would ruin his career. I don’t believe you will ever see him debate RFK. However, not debating RFK Jr. is tanking his career.

February 26, 2021. Peter Hotez attempts to set the world record for misinformation in one sitting. pic.twitter.com/PGMF3TSsj9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 19, 2023

He has lied about Elon Musk. Mr. Hotez is guilty of the very things he accuses others of doing.

