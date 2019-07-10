Names in Jeffrey Epstein’s contact book revealed, everyone is in it

Jeffrey Epstein, the serial rapist-pedophile, kept a contact book, his ‘holy grail’ of the rich and famous but there is no reason to think this was anything but a list of contacts. The Daily Mail obtained court documents revealing the names. Deep into the article, the author admits the court documents do not imply any wrongdoing.

It won’t be spun that way. The partisans are out and it’s just in time for the 2020 presidential election. This is speculation of course but we believe it will be used to attack Donald Trump.

Epstein has said he “collected people.” It was one of his tactics to increase his wealth and prominence.

The list was cited as an exhibit – and therefore entered into court records – as lawyers for women who alleged they were abused by Epstein brought damage claims against him.

They wanted to convince a judge to have Mr. Clinton deposed, but the judge rejected the appeal.

In the case, the lawyers wrote: “Epstein’s personal phone directory from his computer contains e-mail addresses for Clinton along with 21 phone numbers for him, including those for his assistant (Doug Band), his schedulers, and what appear to be Clinton’s personal numbers. This information certainly leads one to believe that Clinton might well be a source of relevant information and efforts to obtain discovery from him were reasonably calculated to lead to admissible evidence. See exhibits “B”, “F”, “AA”, “DD”.”

There are also home and car phone numbers for senior members of Clinton’s staff, including Doug Band, his former White House ‘body man’ who was incorrectly named as Bands, and a number marked as “do not use.”

Not to sound too partisan, but it does make one wonder how Clinton’s statement distancing himself from Epstein could be true.

ALSO IN THE PHONE BOOK

There are 16 separate phone numbers for Prince Andrew and 18 numbers for Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife who today stood by Epstein and said he was “a great man, the best in the world.”

Sarah Ferguson was once given $22,880 (£15,000) from the pedophile billionaire to pay off her debts.

Also in the book are Donald Trump, his ex-wife Ivana, and daughter Ivanka.

The Queen’s residence is in the book.

The book includes Kennedys, Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert, and ex-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has three separate telephone numbers. He is now serving a prison sentence for corruption.

Ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair is recorded once, while his former cabinet minister Lord Peter Mandelson has ten numbers recorded, including one marked ‘direct line’ one marked ‘home’ and one marked ‘country home’.

George Mitchell, the former American senator who was a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process is also listed.

There are also a series of women recorded under ‘massage’ in the document.

The Daily Mail and Gawker published the list of names years ago.