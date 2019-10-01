Nancy Pelosi knew the contents of the WB complaint before it was public?

Rep. Liz Cheney has questions for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and, based on comments Nancy made on ’60 Minutes,’ Cheney would like to know how Nancy knew what was in the ‘whistleblower’s’ complaint before it was released.

Nancy Pelosi said on 60 Minutes she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before the White House released the transcript.

“This is starting to seem like a political setup,” Cheney said, adding, “So, Madame Speaker, “what did you know and when did you know it?”.

How did Pelosi know about the contents of the July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the transcript was released to the public?

“He told you about the phone call?” CBS News’ Scott Pelley asked in the “60 Minutes” interview.

“He told me it was perfect. There was nothing in the call,” Pelosi replied.

“But, I know what was in the call,” she continued, quickly adding, “I mean, uh, it was in the public domain.”

“It is wrong for a president to say that he wants you– another head of state– to create something negative about his possible political opponent to his own advantage, at the expense of our national security, his oath of office to the Constitution and the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s communications director responded indirectly to Rep. Cheney and others who picked up on that. Ashley Etienne told Fox News that Cheney had misinterpreted the question Pelosi was asked and that the Democrat had been referencing information that was already available to the public.

Uh, no, and it still looks like a setup and she still looks confused or dishonest to many of us.

Adam Schiff was also tweeting about it a month before it was released.

BRENNAN CALLED FOR INSURRECTION

Don’t forget that John Brennan also called for others, without first-hand knowledge to file complaints. And the whistleblower rules apparently allow gossip as long as the whistleblower/gossip has “direct access” to the first-hand sources, whatever that means.

Since it can be based on gossip, expect a lot more of this.

Ukraine is Russia collusion 2.0. How many times must we fall for this?