Nancy Pelosi knew the contents of the WB complaint before it was public?



Rep. Liz Cheney has questions for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and, based on comments Nancy made on ’60 Minutes,’ Cheney would like to know how Nancy knew what was in the ‘whistleblower’s’ complaint before it was released.

Nancy Pelosi said on 60 Minutes she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before the White House released the transcript.

“This is starting to seem like a political setup,” Cheney said, adding, “So, Madame Speaker, “what did you know and when did you know it?”.

.⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ said on 60 Minutes last night she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before White House released transcript. This is starting to seem like a political set up. So, Madame Speaker, “what did you know and when did you know it?” pic.twitter.com/g5tlL5hBsX — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 30, 2019

How did Pelosi know about the contents of the July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the transcript was released to the public?

“He told you about the phone call?” CBS News’ Scott Pelley asked in the “60 Minutes” interview.

“He told me it was perfect. There was nothing in the call,” Pelosi replied.

“But, I know what was in the call,” she continued, quickly adding, “I mean, uh, it was in the public domain.”

“It is wrong for a president to say that he wants you– another head of state– to create something negative about his possible political opponent to his own advantage, at the expense of our national security, his oath of office to the Constitution and the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s communications director responded indirectly to Rep. Cheney and others who picked up on that. Ashley Etienne told Fox News that Cheney had misinterpreted the question Pelosi was asked and that the Democrat had been referencing information that was already available to the public.

Uh, no, and it still looks like a setup and she still looks confused or dishonest to many of us.

Adam Schiff was also tweeting about it a month before it was released.

That makes this sound more like the whistleblower may have been working with Schiff BEFORE the process had played out legally, and raises serious questions about leaks from the whistleblower or someone else in the intelligence community to Schiff. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2019

And, by the way, the top reply to Schiff’s tweet on Twitter comes courtesy of…Alexandra Chalupa, the DNC operative who was working with the Ukrainian embassy to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign in 2016. https://t.co/aVH6TR1CKY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2019

BRENNAN CALLED FOR INSURRECTION

Don’t forget that John Brennan also called for others, without first-hand knowledge to file complaints. And the whistleblower rules apparently allow gossip as long as the whistleblower/gossip has “direct access” to the first-hand sources, whatever that means.

Since it can be based on gossip, expect a lot more of this.

A reminder to federal officials: There is no limit on the number of individuals who can use the whistleblower statute. If you think you were involved in unlawful activity as a result of a directive from Mr. Trump or someone doing his bidding, now is the time to report it. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 28, 2019

Ukraine is Russia collusion 2.0. How many times must we fall for this?