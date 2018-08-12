Nancy Pelosi Says President Trump’s “Whole Thing Is Make America White Again”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart Sunday, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi said the President’s entire agenda is “make America white again.”

This woman is evil. Pelosi has no platform except for the ad hominem attacks. Her latest is to claim Trump is the master of the “dog whistle”. She has to say that since she can’t actually come up with a real quote.

“Everything that he has done, whether it’s taking babies out of the arms of their moms, whether it’s issues that relate to health care in our country, access to services and the rest is — his whole thing is make America white again. That’s his thing,” Pelosi said. “He can say a nice thing today in a tweet but the fact is his actions speak louder than his words, and every day in the Congress we have to fight those initiatives. I’m very proud of our House Democrats on different committees who fight those initiatives.”

Nancy Pelosi supports open borders policies and anyone who wants normal immigration laws is a racist, nativist, and xenophobe. Do people actually believe this?

When she attacks the President, she is attacking his supporters and his agenda of following immigration law.

SHE’S OPEN BORDERS ALL THE WAY

In January, she said we should embrace illegal aliens who make “America more American”. These are our values, she concluded.

Last week, she promoted illegal immigration. She told the open borders activists in the audience to vote for Democrats to get leverage for illegal aliens.

“We believe that we will have leverage when we win in November,” Pelosi said. “And why is that important? Because it gives leverage to every family, to every mom who courageously brought her child across the desert to escape, to escape death, rape, gang violence, and the rest.”

She is no fan of internal enforcement either. She calls ICE abusive.

PELOSI IGNORED ANTIFA VIOLENCE SATURDAY

Capehart began the interview by asking Pelosi about the anniversary of the Charlottesville riots last year. She failed to mention the culpability of the police chief and Antifa in those riots and only focused on the Unite the Right group.

She also ignored the violence just yesterday of her Democrat friends in Antifa. The media cleverly made the riots Saturday about recalling the death of Heather Heyer and the paranoid schizophrenic white nationalist responsible for her death.

Police officer in Charlottesville beaten by Antifa gang members pic.twitter.com/OKS3yKHnyu — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) August 12, 2018

Violent Antifa leftists are now attacking the media in #Charlotsville https://t.co/BgXAteXan2 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 12, 2018