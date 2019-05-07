Nancy Pelosi says we CAN’T let Donald Trump have a second term

It sounds like there is a threat or a dire warning somewhere in Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments as she talked about defeating President Trump in the next election. Nothing with Democrats is ever normal. There is always a ruthless tactic or two.

“We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump if we are going to be faithful to our democracy and to the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

Her statement is ironic for two reasons. For one, she could care less about the Constitution. Secondly, she didn’t accept his first term.

“We have to make sure, this will sound political, but we have to make sure that the Constitution wins the next presidential election. We can’t be worrying about how long this is going to take or that. It will take as long as it does,” Pelosi said. “We will press the case so that in the court of public opinion, people will know what is right.

“But we cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump if we are going to be faithful to our democracy and to the Constitution of the United States, and that is just a fact,” Pelosi said.

The entire commentary has a touch of a threat in it when one considers the dirty tricks the Democrats have been playing on Republicans, from fake Russia collusion probes to obstruction to monkeying around with votes through gerrymandering and ballot harvesting.

What will they pull out of their hats to destroy Trump in 2020? Perhaps they will claim he is colluding with China? Maybe Stormy will return. Democrats always have something up their proverbial sleeves.

There is also the fact that Nancy is a Marxist, not a constitutionalist.

Democrats keep mouthing the delusional mantra that Trump is the threat to the Constitution when in fact, Democrats are trying to destroy our Bill of Rights and act lawlessly if it suits them.

Watch her confuse the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence:

Nancy’s really up on the 1st Amendment. You don’t have a constitutional right to “yell wolf in a crowded theater,” she reminds us.

She can’t even get her Amendments straight.