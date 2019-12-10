Nancy Pelosi takes credit for the President’s USMCA trade deal

President Trump worked out a trade deal with Canada and Mexico a year ago but Nancy Pelosi refused to sign it. The President pleaded with her to sign as it will help the American worker. In her announcement, she gave zero credit to the President.

The proof that this took place is well documented.

NANCY PELOSI TAKES CREDIT FOR TRUMP’S TRADE DEAL

It is now reported as if the deal just took place and we can thank Nancy Pelosi for that. She says the House Democrats agreed to an updated version.

“There is no question, of course, that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a press conference announcing her caucus’s support of the agreement. Major U.S. stock indexes turned positive after the announcement.

THE DELAY COST THE ECONOMY BILLIONS

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the delay cost the economy “billions of dollars.”

A month ago, Ross pleaded for its passage.

Wilbur Ross says it’s time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to a vote.

“I think there’s no question that if she puts it on the floor it will be overwhelmingly voted – when or if she is willing to put it on the floor,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

He added that passing USMCA would be the “singular accomplishment of this Congress.”

Ross said USMCA is “much better” on key issues than any trade deal in the history of the country, and that the delay has “cost the economy billions of dollars.”

IT’S BEEN COMPLETE FOR A YEAR

More than a year ago, the United States, Mexico, and Canada signed an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, changing rules on auto and digital trade, Mexican labor laws, intellectual property and dispute settlement systems for investors.

Mexican lawmakers ratified the deal in June but Democrats in Washington and US labor leaders have raised concerns — looking for stronger guarantees that new Mexican labor laws will be enforced to prevent unfair competition with US workers.

The Democrats wanted a guarantee of stronger labor enforcement regulations.

We don’t know if Pelosi got anything of significance, but it looks like semantics. This is what we know:

“The updates include closing enforcement loopholes, including to Mexico’s labour compliance; both removing some and inserting new language around the trade pact’s dispute resolution settlement system; including strong language and rules around environmental protections; as well as changes related to intellectual property protections for biologic and prescription drugs.”

In the meantime, the media is reporting that Nancy is announcing the trade deal without giving the President credit.

She wants to look like she did something this year.

How interesting that she is doing this as she announces impeachment. It is a great distraction.

House Minority Leader McCarthy praises Trump on USMCA, slams Pelosi for waiting to pass for political reasonshttps://t.co/6FGNShCLSk pic.twitter.com/e9xcFaiw9w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 10, 2019

She is so full of it.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats announce they have reached a deal with the White House on the USMCA trade deal: "This is a day we've all been working to and working for on the path to 'Yes'" https://t.co/OIDggMqscT pic.twitter.com/MlTTE3XVQW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 10, 2019