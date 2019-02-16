Nancy Pelosi’s Almost-Nephew to Sue Trump Over Border Wall

On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency over our border crisis after the failure of Congress to act. Within an hour, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra held a presser, denigrating President Trump and vowing to challenge the declaration in court.

Newsom said:

“What is remarkable about this is that we also stood here a week ago and recognized that there was legitimacy to the concerns about drugs flowing through the border. We talked about the cartel activity…that is becoming more and more acute in parts of California.

“We talked about our desire to work with POTUS on drug interdiction, to address the legitimate concerns around our ports of entry.

“We talked about redeploying and partnering our redeployed members of the National Guard with the DEA and other federal agencies to promote more comprehensive interdiction. That is exactly the work that is now at risk because of this declaration of emergency. That irony…should not be lost on any Californian.”

In other words, he will now no longer work to control the crisis at the border because he disagrees with the President’s declaration. This lawsuit is purely a political play. It’s a waste of taxpayer money since Congress clearly gave that authority to the President.

He also trashed the President and called the wall a “vanity project.” What precincts does that fly in?

“…[Trump risks cooperation from CA] for a vanity project, for a monument to stupidity, a wall that will do nothing to impact drugs coming over our border.”

Practically related to Nancy Pelosi

Gavin Newsom has close ties to Nancy Pelosi. His aunt is married to Nancy Pelosi’s brother-in-law. People think he’s her nephew, and he’s not, but ALMOST! He bragged about her during this press conference: “Nancy Pelosi has run circles around the President of the United States not once now, but twice…”

WITHIN HOURS TWO LAWSUITS WERE FILED

The liberal watchdog group Public Citizen [a Soros-funded group] filed a federal lawsuit late Friday in the District of Columbia. The suit also includes three Texas landowners who are located along the southern border, who were told their property would be seized for a border wall if money was allocated to the project this year.

Another federal lawsuit was filed in D.C. by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington [a Soros-funded group], a government watchdog group. The litigation targets the Justice Department and revolves around a Freedom of Information Act request regarding the emergency order.

The organization contends that Trump’s administration failed to show the legal authority of his national declaration by refusing to hand over documents requested.

THE NATIONAL EMERGENCIES SO FAR

Barack Obama declared 13 national emergencies, 11 of which continue to this day. The Obama emergencies included the Swine Flu, blocking criminal financial transactions, et al. He had a Congress who did whatever he wanted.

Now both Democrats and some Republicans are sorry they gave that right away to the Executive Branch.

The Conservative Tribune reported there are currently 31 ongoing national emergencies over which the President wields some authority. The first two were in 1979 under Jimmy Carter. Reagan declared six national emergencies and there were four under George H.W. Bush, all of which have ended.

Bill Clinton declared SEVENTEEN, ELEVEN which continue to this day. President Trump has declared three.

TAKE DOWN THAT WALL AND LET THE CRIMINALS IN!

Meanwhile, some Democrats, potential Presidents, want to take walls down.

”More than 4K human beings — women and children — have died.” Beto says he’d take down the El Paso wall because walls don’t make us safer, waste billions of $, and harsh conditions for asylum seekers caused the deaths of so many migrants over past decade.pic.twitter.com/FtUkatYquO — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 15, 2019

IT IS AN EMERGENCY

The potential is shocking. So is the reality. Per @NIH, “Among the more than 72,000 drug overdose deaths estimated in 2017, the sharpest increase occurred among deaths related to fentanyl… with nearly 30,000 overdose deaths.” This is a national emergency. pic.twitter.com/lNSkTkAd8v — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 15, 2019