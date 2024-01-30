Nancy Wants Pro-Hamas Protesters to Go Back to Chna

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza confront Nancy Pelosi outside her home after she referred to them as possible Russian assets, “Go back to China where your headquarters is,” she tells them.

Why didn’t she say, “Go back to Russia?” All we’ve heard from Nancy is Russia, Russia, Russia!

And wait, isn’t Donald Trump a racist?

I’m not a doctor, but I think she needs her dementia meds upped.

JUST IN: Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza confront Nancy Pelosi outside her home after she referred to them as possible Russian assets, "Go back to China where your headquarters is," she tells them. Is it Russia or China? I'm confused. WATCHpic.twitter.com/39zJXalHx4 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 29, 2024

