Nancy Wants Pro-Hamas Protesters to Go Back to Chna

By
M Dowling
-
14

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza confront Nancy Pelosi outside her home after she referred to them as possible Russian assets, “Go back to China where your headquarters is,” she tells them.

Why didn’t she say, “Go back to Russia?” All we’ve heard from Nancy is Russia, Russia, Russia!

And wait, isn’t Donald Trump a racist?

I’m not a doctor, but I think she needs her dementia meds upped.


