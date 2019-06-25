Nancy’s Communistas Revolt Over Her Humanitarian Border Bill

The Department of Health and Human Services will run out of funding within weeks, and legislators don’t want to work through the holiday. In an effort to end the impasse and get legislators home for Independence Day, Nancy Pelosi came up with a horrendous bill that only provides for the care of illegal crossers and even gets them lawyers at taxpayer expense. It provides nothing to border agents or for border security.

That started a firefight with Nancy’s communistas in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus. They are demanding changes.

According to The Hill, the hard left wants the package to include “a new set of behavioral standards governing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP),” in order to ensure migrants are treated humanely.

After two children died from illnesses contracted on the arduous journey, Democrats blamed border patrol and came up with a bill introduced by Rep. Raul Ruiz, a Democrat from California. Keep in mind that they care nothing about the bodies turning up before they get to the border nor do they care about all the rapes and drugs.

The Ruiz bill is just another way to force lawsuits leading to the elimination of all borders.

The measure requires health screenings and translators within 12 hours, and under 3 hours for those who appear vulnerable. It will require medications, certain emergency care, a gallon of water a day per illegal, and life-saving equipment Border Patrol already does their best to provide. It also includes standards for nutrition, sanitation, and shelter which is a challenge since more than a hundred thousand come each month and there is little money for it.

This bill is simply to make it easier to sue Border Patrol with the goal of eliminating all detentions, period.

LYING ABOUT THE CRISIS

Democrats know they can no longer hide the crisis at the border so they are reframing it as a humanitarian crisis created by Donald Trump.

“There’s a difference between funding items that they say they need versus changing behaviors by creating some humanitarian standards within CBP,” Rep. Raul Ruiz said, as he left Pelosi’s office meeting. “We still need to pass the humanitarian standards bill that I’ve introduced in order to change behaviors. Otherwise, you’re going to fund a system that is treating women and children subhuman and inhumane, and that’s not going to change simply because you have more supplies.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) left the meeting, blathering nonsense: “I’m not interested in … making sure that caged children are getting warmer burritos. I’m trying to make sure that they’re not getting caged in the first place.”

She wants open borders and has said so openly.

AOC opposed the bill going into the meeting but might vote for it with revisions she wants.

Who the hell is this witch?

Nancy Pelosi’s bill is awful enough. It clearly demands taxpayers pay for all illegal aliens’ needs. The details are infuriating.

THE WHITE HOUSE THREATENS A VETO

The White House is threatening a veto, calling it a “partisan bill that underfunds necessary accounts and seeks to take advantage of the current crisis by inserting policy provisions that would make our country less safe.”

“Instead of Pelosi putting a group together, Republicans and Democrats, to solve the problem, look at what she’s doing. She’s got maybe her most hardcore left groups trying to figure out how to jam the president,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said.