Nashville Sheriff Will Kick ICE Detention Facilities Out

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall says his office will stop contracting to house detained immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, WBIR.
After meeting with Mayor John Cooper [a progressive], council members, advocates, and others, Hall announced Tuesday that the contract will end Dec. 1.
He’s claiming it’s all too confusing and political an issue. The ‘sheriff’ said he’s being “responsible.”
Republican senator Marsha Blackburn also spoke out on Twitter, writing, “Lawless sanctuary cities make our communities dangerous, and this policy is irresponsible. It’s a sad day when law enforcement prioritizes politics over public safety. This decision is a win for one group — criminal illegal immigrants.”
The far-left has touted closing down ICE facilities, boycotting Wayfair for providing beds to children in detention, and have demanded an end to detention altogether. They want the borders open and they are in control of the Democratic Party.
Once there are enough people here illegally, only Democrats will win presidential elections and foreigners will determine our future.
🤬HEADS UP🤬
— Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️ (@mamendoza480) October 29, 2019
NASHVILLE GET PREPARED FOR RAPE, MURDER, ROBBERY AND ALL OTHER TYPES OF CRIMES BY THE ILLEGALS THAT WILL BE RELEASED INTO YOUR COMMUNITIES WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS AND FREEDOM TO DO AS THEY WILL. AMEN. WE HAVE HAD THE SAME EXPERIENCES WHERE WE LIVE IN LA……GOD HELP YOU ALL. SHERIFF YOU ARE SOFA KING STUPID,. MAYBE SUCH CRIMES WILL FALL UPON YOUR FAMILY.. DUH..
that what they need some illegal to commit a crime upon him or his family..oh wait not to long ago didnt some offical from shithole chicago get robbed at gun point..gotta love it
How does he have the right to go over the President of the Untied States. This is so wrong and shows him being a traitor to this country.
Just goes to show you, be prepared with knowledge when it is time to go to the polls and vote this scumbag out of office. He is just another DemoRat.
….cut to pix of black sheriff…