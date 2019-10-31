Nashville Sheriff Will Kick ICE Detention Facilities Out

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall says his office will stop contracting to house detained immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, WBIR.

After meeting with Mayor John Cooper [a progressive], council members, advocates, and others, Hall announced Tuesday that the contract will end Dec. 1.

He’s claiming it’s all too confusing and political an issue. The ‘sheriff’ said he’s being “responsible.”

Republican senator Marsha Blackburn also spoke out on Twitter, writing, “Lawless sanctuary cities make our communities dangerous, and this policy is irresponsible. It’s a sad day when law enforcement prioritizes politics over public safety. This decision is a win for one group — criminal illegal immigrants.”

The far-left has touted closing down ICE facilities, boycotting Wayfair for providing beds to children in detention, and have demanded an end to detention altogether. They want the borders open and they are in control of the Democratic Party.

Once there are enough people here illegally, only Democrats will win presidential elections and foreigners will determine our future.

🤬HEADS UP🤬

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall says his office will stop contracting to house detained immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. https://t.co/yUzK27mbcC — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️ (@mamendoza480) October 29, 2019