Nasty Baby Trump Balloon Slashed So the President Didn’t Have to See It

A conservative from Alabama named Hoyt Hutchinson was angry about the insulting baby Trump balloon some leftists brought to the Alabama-LSU game on Saturday. The leftists planned to fly it over the stadium during the game. Mr. Hutchinson went to Monnish Park where it was on display and put an eight-foot gash in it, sending it to its demise.

Tuscaloosa police officers saw him do it and arrested him. He was charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief.

The annoying thing is when Trump supporters get abused, often we see nothing done about it. Andy Ngo is a perfect example. He is the conservative reporter who was badly injured by Antifa and he is still waiting for someone to be charged in his beating. His elderly mother is also being harassed and he now has to move. That’s not uncommon.

Mr. Hutchinson got past about a dozen anti-Trump protesters that were around the balloon in Monnish Park and used his knife to kill Baby Trump the balloon. The balloon had been shipped in at the rental cost of $4500 donated by liberals who are obviously idiots.

Donors contributed $7,882 to bring the inflatable here to protest Trump and his attendance at the Alabama-LSU game. Anything over the $4,500 rental will be contributed to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery. [The communists even have offices in Alabama]

They planned to fly it during the game attended by the Trumps.

God bless Mr. Hutchinson and help him get through this. He has a GoFundMe page since he has to make restitution.

Hutchinson was immediately bonded out of jail after his arrest and was watching the big game by the third quarter, according to the Tuscaloosa News. In another Facebook video now deleted, he said, “I did get arrested, I got charged. That’s all right, I’d do it again. I’m glad all y’all enjoyed that, better than this game right here,” referring to the game in which Alabama was defeated by rival LSU.

Instead of seeing Nasty Baby Trump, the President got to hear and see this:

By the way it was a complete standing ovation and cheers for our President and First Lady at the LSU/ Bama game. pic.twitter.com/bIGHZPPbkQ — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) November 10, 2019

The media is ignoring the standing ovation at the game, but they are making a big deal out of the nasty balloon.

