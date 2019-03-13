Nasty Breakup! Stormy Says Avenatti’s an Opportunist Who Used Her

The creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti and his once star client Stormy Daniels just had a nasty breakup.

In a Twitter statement, Avenatti announced that he had terminated his representation of Stormy Daniels “for various reasons that we cannot disclose publicly due to the attorney-client privilege.”

Stormy hired a new lawyer, Clark Brewster, and suggested that she was planning to file more lawsuits against someone or several people.

At a D.C. social club, she said, “Sit tight ladies, it’s about to get real f—ing good,” she told the group.

“He knew that I was unhappy and looking for new counsel,” she told hundreds of women at The Wing, a private social club.

Daniels said that the media-savvy lawyer pulled an “I quit” so “you can’t fire me.”

Daniels suggested that their relationship soured because Avenatti was an opportunist who was trying to use her to get famous and attack President Trump.

Specifically, Daniels said that Avenatti wanted to nullify her non-disclosure agreement (over her alleged 2006 one-night stand with Trump) so he could depose the president. “That was his agenda,” Daniels said.

COHEN AND TRUMP ARE STUPID SAYS THE HUSSY

Separately, Daniels bashed former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen. Cohen has stated that he interceded to pay Daniels $130,000 in “hush money” to not go public about her 2006 one-night stand with Trump.

She thought him dumb for exposing himself to that liability.

Daniels suggested that Cohen was a stupid and a parasite. “I can’t escape this guy,” she said. “He’s like herpes, actually dumber — dumber than herpes…We know what a rocket scientist he is.”

She knocked the President as well, slamming him as dumb.

“He formed complete sentences and didn’t make up words,” she said of the Trump 13 years ago. “Maybe it’s some of degenerative something,” she added.

She said she did feel guilty about some of what she had shared about the president, including some of the “descriptive details of his body.”

She claimed it’s not like her.

But it sure seems like her!