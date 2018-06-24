Nasty Kathy Griffin Rips Into Sarah Sanders After Episode at Red Hen

Sarah Sanders and six of her family members were kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia this weekend because Mrs. Sanders works for President Trump. The restaurant owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, a cousin of Meryl Streep’s, is what Jonah Goldberg might call a liberal fascist. She booted her mid-meal because she doesn’t think her views are as moral as hers.

Speaking of Resistance Fascists, Kathy Griffin was in rare form in the twitterverse of nasty leftists, not only in support of the harassment, but adding to it.

It’s ironic how she believes the press secretary is a “liar” contributing to “hate” as she curses and demonizes everyone on the right. She’s not a very funny comic.

This is what the left is now. This woman can’t open her mouth without vulgarities and attempts to dehumanize people on the right.

She also tweeted to the press secretary: “Look Doll, now that you’ve been recruited as the entire defense of line for the Dallas Cowboys, just enjoy life. Quit bitching.”

The ugly comic feels free to fatshame people she disagrees with. Her friends in the Twitter sewer love her for it. She also insulted Mrs. Sanders entire gene pool.

A small business owner makes a decision that she doesn’t want a liar who contributes to the hate in this country to dine at her establishment and Sarah from her official White House account attacks her. Punching down is what the White House does. Please support the Red Hen. https://t.co/TflhgHJhWk — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 23, 2018

Look Doll, now that you’ve been recruited as the entire defense of line for the Dallas Cowboys, just enjoy life. Quit bitching. https://t.co/gC6UcfjI2y — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 23, 2018

The gene pool honey…the gene pool. https://t.co/Tlh2YryKZO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 24, 2018

AN ANGEL MOM SAYS GRIFFIN HAS “NO SOUL…NO HEART”

Sabine Durden, a legal immigrant from Germany, said her son Dominic was killed in 2012 when a truck slammed into his motorcycle.

The truck’s driver, Juan Zacarias Tzun, was an illegal immigrant with two felonies and two DUIs, Durden has said.

“[Griffin] needs to go [to] a stage somewhere in little back alley and entertain the two people that are still following her,” Durden said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“She just has no grounds. She has no soul. She has no heart. And I pray to God she never knows this feeling.”

Durden added that her son’s killer was jailed for only 35 days.

Then there is this tidbit. She’s so tolerant, so civil, so typical of the Democrat Party today.

Your party controls Congress you piece of shit. #FuckTrump https://t.co/L0C2aq5pWl — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 24, 2018