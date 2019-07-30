Nasty Woman! Ilhan Omar Shares Tweet Praising Attack on Rand Paul

Rand Paul is on Tom Arnold’s and Ilhan Omar’s hit list after he gave a perfectly logical response to Omar’s anti-America tirades. He said: I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to visit Somalia. She can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia. After she’s visited Somalia she might come back and appreciate America more.

The woman with 24 parking violations and an arrest for trespassing, and who probably married her brother and even more probably engaged in immigration fraud, Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-MN), has little regard for rules she doesn’t like.

For example, she doesn’t like Rand Paul so she supports violence against him.

She retweeted Tom Arnold’s extremely sick tweet referencing an attack on Paul that left him with broken ribs and a lung injury. The sucker-punch attack came from a cowardly leftist neighbor.

Arnold wrote: “Imagine being Rand Paul’s neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off.”

Don Jr. tweeted, “I’m not surprised, and look forward to the forthcoming silence from the media on the issue.”

Many on Twitter were not impressed with Omar.

