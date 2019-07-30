Nasty Woman! Ilhan Omar Shares Tweet Praising Attack on Rand Paul

Rand Paul is on Tom Arnold’s and Ilhan Omar’s hit list after he gave a perfectly logical response to Omar’s anti-America tirades. He said: I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to visit Somalia. She can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia. After she’s visited Somalia she might come back and appreciate America more.

The woman with 24 parking violations and an arrest for trespassing, and who probably married her brother and even more probably engaged in immigration fraud, Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-MN), has little regard for rules she doesn’t like.

For example, she doesn’t like Rand Paul so she supports violence against him.

She retweeted Tom Arnold’s extremely sick tweet referencing an attack on Paul that left him with broken ribs and a lung injury. The sucker-punch attack came from a cowardly leftist neighbor.

Arnold wrote: “Imagine being Rand Paul’s neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off.”

Don Jr. tweeted, “I’m not surprised, and look forward to the forthcoming silence from the media on the issue.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar retweeting calls for political violence against @randpaul. I’m not surprised, and look forward to the forthcoming silence from the media on the issue. pic.twitter.com/r9BQloVoL9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2019

Many on Twitter were not impressed with Omar.

You’re a vile human being. He broke six of Paul’s ribs and cause serious lung issues. He’s lucky he’s alive after the attack by a vile leftist. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) July 29, 2019

Careful, your hate is showing. — Reggie Dunlop (@sgtbuzzcut) July 29, 2019

Can’t be as bad as being your next door neighbor and constantly wondering what level of insanity it must take to vote Democrat after all the madness they have shown the world for the past decade and are STILL showing the world via RussiaGate. Tick Tock. -VJ pic.twitter.com/B3D6zPHkkn — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) July 29, 2019

Really @IlhanMN ? That violent neighbor broke six of Sen. @randpaul ‘s ribs and you are retweeting unhinged @tomarnold joking about it? #IlhanOmarSpreadsHateOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/Qx3TnUkhlW — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 29, 2019

Why did Ilhan Omar just retweet a former d-list celebrity endorsing violence against a sitting senator? @RandPaul pic.twitter.com/mRDtFPUQ4x — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 29, 2019