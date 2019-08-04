National Review Writer ‘Coyly’ Makes El Paso Killer a Conservative

SO-CALLED REPUBLICAN DAVID FRENCH MADE IT ABOUT THE RIGHT
National Review writer and Trump hater, David French decided the evil El Paso killer’s actions are about Conservatives. He was subtle but the message was there and it’s an anti-First Amendment message.
He would love to silence all Trump supporters, all conservatives, and all who disagree.
David French seems to think the memes lead to manifestos. If that manifesto is the El Paso killer’s ramblings, it is all over the place politically.
I remember being told to chill out about the alt-right.
It was just memes. It was just trolling. It was just trying to trigger the libs.
Then it was a terror attack in Charlottesville.
Then it was manifestos. Then it was massacres.
Burn it down. This is a defining moment.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) August 4, 2019
French doesn’t seem to see the memes or the hate of the left. As for Charlottesville, the death of Heather Heyer was caused by one paranoid schizophrenic neo-Nazi. There were hateful and innocent people on both sides in Charlottesville. Some were marching because they thought it was only going to be about the statues being taken down. There were hate groups on the left as well. The President is continually misquoted. He called out the haters.
As Kurt Schlichter writes, French was “coyly” Making this about all people on the right, Conservatives in particular.
French coyly plays footsie with calling his conservative opponents murderers or murderer-supporters.
Gosh, when his opponents in conservatism are marginalized who’s left in the driver seat?
The David Frenches.
This baloney is a shameful and disgraceful lie.@dkahanerules https://t.co/8E8B8mjgAM
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2019
THE MANIFESTO
Making this about politics is a microscopic approach. It’s not the gun, it’s the evil behind the gun, it’s not the religion or the politics, it’s the evil or mentally disturbed person behind it and it is far more complex than just one issue.
If this is indeed the El Paso killer’s manifesto, it’s all over the place politically and he is irrational.
In the manifesto he calls ‘The Inconvenient Truth,’ he says killing some non-immigrant Americans would have a greater impact than killing Hispanic invaders, but he says he can’t bring himself to kill his fellow Americans.
He is opposed to corporations and imperialistic wars and is all-in on climate change, but he is anti-Hispanic and anti-immigrant. He’s a hater who was doing nothing in his life and blaming others for his lack of enthusiasm for anything. The killer relates to the New Zealand killer who tried to start a race war and concludes that they will blame Trump’s rhetoric but his ideology, he says, was always his ideology.
This sounds like a suicidal man without a friend in the world who wanted to make his death “meaningful” in accordance with his irrational and hateful ideology.
This man killed children as young as two and adults as old as 80. This is an evil bully. He’s evil. He actually said it’s “not cowardly to pick low-hanging fruit.”
He’s not a conservative, David French, and from his social media postings, scant as they are, he doesn’t do memes or troll people. He’s evil.
Ironically, it is the left that made illegal immigration about race.
THEN, you have Rep. Ryan state, “the environment Trump has created”. No wonder this goes on and on. Ryan spends the entire time attacking Trump and is unable to realize the “tone” is SET by the press. Are we really suppose to believe a FEW Twitter posts by the President is the sole reason some deranged individuals “decide” to go on a killing spree. That goes far beyond any rational thinking. Are we really to believe a few words motivate such actions. OR, is it more likely the constant daily barrage of media hype against one man has more effect. When one examines the scope the President has very little airtime on the national stage. Who is it that is promoting hatred all day long. Who is it that has “pure hatred” in “their” tone promoted on the airwaves.
He was a white supremacist , Marxist in race terms, pure Leftist values, and he stated himself that his beliefs predated Trump, he is closer to Bernie in regards to anti-capitalism.
Is it “Conservative” to pretty much despise everything about America. This was the entire tone of the ‘manifesto’. One could also lay blame to the extreme leftists, plus the media, that have pushed for unlimited immigration without concern for laws. So, could That have pushed this person over the edge.
We also see an individual that apparently had Zero ambition in his life. This is not uncommon among those who have been administered psychotropic drugs and quit taking them. This is another factor that is kept well hidden from the public. Since there is ‘huge’ profits for those drug makers, and the fact that much of advertising is BY drug companies, it sure makes one wonder. But being anti-immigrant is SO easy to conclude as the ONLY factor.