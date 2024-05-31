NATO: $44B Annually for the Ukraine War as Our “New Reality”

NATO defense and foreign ministers are in Prague for two days of meetings in preparation for the major Washington Summit in July. At this meeting, Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg urged NATO countries to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. He wants 32 NATO members to commit an astronomical $44 billion in military aid to Ukraine every year.

[This will be a big boon to the US military-industrial complex war machine as well. This isn’t really about Ukraine; it’s about the US being the world power. We made Ukraine dependent on us and now they are our 51st state.]

Stoltenberg said, “Russia must understand that I cannot wait us out. Allies have provided Ukraine with approximately €40 billion worth of military aid each year. “

Countries would only contribute aid equal to their financial commitment to the alliance. In other words, more than half of the money would come from the United States. That’s if they pay their fair share, which they don’t do now.

One US official told the New York Times that the conflict is our “new reality” and a “new era.”

The Sachs interview is very interesting.

This is the Tucker-provided guide for viewing.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs is the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of many best-selling books, including The End of Poverty and The Ages of Globalization.

Russia doesn’t want us on their borders. How would we like it if they were in Cuba shooting off missiles at us?

Jeffrey Sachs with probably the smartest and most accurate assessment of the Ukraine war, and American foreign policy more broadly, ever caught on tape. (20:17) Why did America push for Ukraine to Join NATO?

(1:36:27)… pic.twitter.com/uNzzDDzn1L

