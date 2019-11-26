Navy Secretary fired for ‘lacking candor’ defends himself with a lie

Defense Secretary Mark Esper did the right thing firing Navy Secretary Richard Spencer. Spencer was dishonest with CBS and CBS presented his one-sided account to bash Eddie Gallagher and the President’s actions in relation to Chief Gallagher. The Chief Petty Officer First Class was put under review for posing with the body off a dead terrorist in Iraq just a little more than a week before his retirement.

Now-out-of-work Navy Secretary Richard Spencer slammed President Trump in his first public comments about his firing, saying he made the wrong decision when he reversed the demotion of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was prosecuted for killing an ISIS terrorist.

“I don’t think [Trump] really understands the definition of a warfighter,” Spencer told CBS News. “A warfighter is a profession of arms. And a profession of arms has standards that they have to be held to and they hold themselves to.”

Spencer was reacting to President Trump’s statement defending his decision: “I said, ‘You’re not going to take it away. He was a great fighter…We’re going to protect our warfighters.”

TALKS LAWFUL ORDERS WHILE BEING DISHONEST

Richard Spencer talked about “lawful orders” when he, in fact, did not follow the chain of command, sneaked behind his superiors back, and tried to work a dishonest deal.

His dishonest deal was him telling the President if he allowed the review of Gallagher’s Trident Pin to go forward, he would stack the review board and make sure Gallagher kept his pin.

He also didn’t tell his superiors what he was up to despite multiple opportunities to do so.

Spencer is a dishonest man.

“What do I stand for as Secretary of the Navy? Good order and discipline of the United States Navy,” Spencer said. “That’s a prime tenet. Everyone should follow a lawful order. We have to have good order and discipline. It’s the backbone of what we do.”

Doesn’t that qualify as lying? CBS News did nothing to get the true story out.

MARK ESPER’S COMMENTS ON MONDAY

“Contrary to the narrative that some want to put forward in the media, this dismissal is not about Eddie Gallagher, it’s about Secretary Spencer and the chain of command,” Esper said Monday.

Esper said he spoke to Trump “once or twice on Saturday” and been in contact with other military leaders, including the chairman of the joint chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley.

Esper said in his Sunday statement that he had asked Spencer to resign because he had lost “trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor” after he discovered that Spencer had been working on a “secret agreement with the White House,” according to a senior defense official.

The President told Milley that Spencer came to him with a proposition to allow the review to go forward in exchange for the review board definitely finding that Chief Eddie Gallagher could keep his Trident Pin.

“Chairman Milley and I were completely caught off guard by this information and realized that it had undermined everything we’ve been discussing with the president,” Esper said.

Esper and Milley had asked the President to let the review go forward.